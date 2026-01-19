Anzeige
Lyko Group AB: Lyko opens a "Sworsk" cross-border store in Charlottenberg - beauty without borders

Lyko continues to accelerate the physical expansion and plans to open a new store at Charlottenberg Shopping Center in spring 2026. With this establishment, Lyko takes the step into one of the Nordic region's strongest retail locations, right at the heart of cross-border shopping.

Charlottenberg is a natural shopping destination, attracting more than 4 million visitors every year and drawing customers from far beyond the region. This is where Swedish and Norwegian beauty lovers meet. The new store enables Lyko to reach new customer groups, strengthen the presence in western Sweden, and continue building the brand in Norway.
The new store is part of Lyko's long-term commitment to physical retail as a strategic complement to e-commerce. Establishing a presence in carefully selected locations with strong regional reach is an important part of Lyko's continued growth journey.

-"Charlottenberg is strategically important to us. Cross-border shopping is one of Sweden's strongest retail environments, with a natural mix of Swedish and Norwegian customers. This makes the establishment a natural step in our continued physical expansion and in our ambition to grow further in Norway," says Erica Wredberg, Chief Retail Officer at Lyko.

-"Lyko further strengthens our overall offering and is a perfect fit for our customer mix and our strong position within cross-border retail. The establishment is fully aligned with how we continue to develop Charlottenberg as an attractive and vibrant shopping destination," says Claes Sjöholm, Center Manager at Charlottenberg Shopping Center.

For more information, please contact

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko
+46 (0) 70-266 55 48, erica.wredberg@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 35 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1200 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

Image Attachments

LYKO

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
