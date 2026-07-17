Lyko Group AB: Lyko announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Lyko Group AB today announces that Ylva Norlén has decided to leave her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Lyko's Group Management Team. Ylva Norlén will remain in her position as CFO for the next seven months, until the publication of the year-end report in February 2027, to ensure a smooth transition.

Rickard Lyko, CEO and Founder of Lyko, comments: "Over the past two years, Ylva has made a significant contribution to Lyko, building a strong finance organization and modernizing our systems landscape. She is a highly valued colleague, and I am pleased that she will remain with us over the next seven months while we begin the recruitment process for her successor. I would like to thank her for her excellent work on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Group Management Team, and all our employees."

Ylva Norlén comments: "My time at Lyko has been incredibly rewarding and developmental, and it has been a true pleasure to build a modern finance function capable of supporting Lyko's future growth. I have accepted an exciting new opportunity starting in 2027, but I look forward to remaining with Lyko and delivering the results for 2026 together with the organization."

Ylva Norlén has been employed by the company and served as CFO since February 2024. The company is initiating the recruitment process for her successor with immediate effect.

For more information, please contact

Rickard Lyko, CEO, Lyko

+46 (0) 76 026 74 28, rickard.lyko@lyko.com

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 36 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1100 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

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Ylva Porträtt