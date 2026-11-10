

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly in the third quarter, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The ILO jobless rate decreased to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 8.4 percent.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased 47,000 from a quarter ago to 2.6 million, data showed.



The youth unemployment among 15- to 24-year-olds dropped 0.5 percent to 21.0 percent in the September quarter.



Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 69.1 percent, up from 69.0 percent in the previous quarter.



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