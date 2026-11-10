

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - F&F Co., Ltd (383220.KS), a manufacturer and seller of apparel and accessories, on Tuesday reported that its operating income declined in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 32.9 percent to KRW 65.89 billion from KRW 336.43 billion in the previous year.



Operating income decreased 15.3 percent to KRW 108.43 billion from KRW 348.41 billion in the prior year.



Sales declined 4.7 percent to KRW 452.12 billion from KRW 474.26 billion in the previous year.



F&F Co. closed trading 0.48% lesser at KRW 62,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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