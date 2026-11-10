Aberdeen City Council, Hitachi Solutions and Microsoft to Build the Digital Council of the Future

Strategic partnership will help create more connected, proactive and accessible public services through data, AI and modern digital experiences.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen City Council is advancing its vision for a Digital Council of the Future through a strategic partnership with Hitachi Solutions and Microsoft, using data, AI and connected digital services to improve experiences for citizens, employees and businesses.

The multi-year programme will help accelerate Aberdeen City Council's vision of becoming one of the UK's leading digital councils, creating more connected, accessible and proactive services for the 230,000 people it serves, alongside local businesses and council employees.

The partnership brings together Aberdeen City Council's transformation vision, Hitachi Solutions' public sector expertise and Microsoft-first approach, and Microsoft's latest cloud, data and AI innovations. Together, the organisations will focus on delivering measurable outcomes that improve how services are accessed, delivered and experienced. At the heart of the programme is a commitment to making public services more human-centred, data-informed and preventative. Through the strategic partnership, Aberdeen City Council aims to address these challenges by creating connected digital services that improve experiences for everyone who interacts with the council.

Andy Macdonald, Executive Director - Corporate Services, Aberdeen City Council, said: "Our partnership with Hitachi Solutions and Microsoft is built on trust, commitment and a shared sense of purpose, with a collective ambition to use technology to improve outcomes for everyone we serve across Aberdeen."

One key area of focus is preventative intervention and early support. By bringing together data from multiple sources into a unified model, the council plans to use advanced analytics and AI-powered insights to help identify patterns and potential risk indicators earlier. This approach will support Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership in moving towards more proactive and preventative service models, enabling practitioners to access actionable information that helps them make faster, more informed decisions.

The programme will also transform the resident experience by introducing a more connected "Tell Us Once" approach across council services. Residents will be able to access services through a range of channels, including digital portals, online forms, contact centres, chatbots and in-person support, with the ambition of creating a more seamless experience during key life events. For local businesses, the council plans to develop a future business portal that simplifies engagement with council services and makes it easier to access information about grants, support programmes and available relief schemes. The partnership will also improve experiences for council employees, with a modern employee portal offering self-service capabilities to more than 8,000 workers and easier access to HR services, information and support.

Several innovation initiatives are expected to be delivered throughout the programme, including AI-assisted practitioner experiences, modern mobile working capabilities, improved accessibility features, citizen access to searchable council meeting information and future smart city opportunities.

One example of the potential impact is within social care and practitioner services. A meeting that currently requires two hours of engagement can often generate up to six hours of additional administration, documentation and follow-up activity. Planned AI-enabled capabilities are expected to help automate the creation of meeting summaries, transcripts and forms, reducing administrative burden and providing practitioners with more time to focus on supporting citizens.

Steven French, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Hitachi Solutions, said: "Local authorities are under increasing pressure to deliver better outcomes with finite resources. Aberdeen City Council has demonstrated a clear vision for the future and a willingness to think differently about how technology, data and AI can support public service transformation. This is a true strategic partnership that goes far beyond implementation. Together, we are focused on helping the council create long-term, measurable value for citizens, employees and businesses while establishing a model for modern local government transformation."

The strategic partnership reflects a shared belief that technology should be an enabler of better public services, helping frontline workers spend more time supporting citizens, improving access to information, and creating a more connected experience across departments, agencies and channels.

Robin Denton, Director of Local Public Services, Microsoft UK, added: "The approach for Aberdeen, Hitachi and Microsoft together in this stands out because it truly is the first of its kind in the country."

About Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions Europe, Ltd. plays a pivotal role in driving the global business of the Hitachi Solutions Group.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. empowers sustainable business transformation through tailored advisory, consulting, and technology solutions for organisations worldwide.

Our expertise spans finance, sales, and service transformation, low code innovation, and the strategic use of AI and data to drive insight and efficiency. As a Microsoft-first organisation for the global business, Hitachi Solutions is dedicated exclusively to the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging its business, cloud, AI, and data platforms to achieve meaningful business outcomes for our customers.

Headquartered in Tokyo, our global teams operate across North America, Europe, India, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Hitachi Solutions is a core company responsible for driving the digital business of Hitachi, Ltd., one of the world's largest and most respected companies. As part of this extraordinary network of more than 850 companies, we work together as "One Hitachi" - sharing knowledge, expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and social progress.

In everything we do, we partner closely with our customers to drive transformation, build lasting value, and honour the trusted values that define Hitachi.

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