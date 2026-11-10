

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said that FBI is investigating an affair between Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.



'I know the FBI is looking into it,' he told reporters on Monday, without elaborating.



In the White House news conference, Trump was supportive of Huang, saying that he doesn't believe the U.S. tech billionaire had any knowledge if the Chinese businesswoman was spying for Beijing.



'I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea she was a spy?'. He said 'I had no idea she was a spy' and I really believe him,' Trump told reporters.



Trump said he was aware of the relationship between the Huangs 'over a period of time.'



Huang is an 'honorable guy and I feel very confident that he will be in good shape' after the investigations, Trump said about the man who had an influential role in advising the President on Artificial Intelligence and his approach to trade relations with China.



Nvidia is the world's second most valuable company that designs computer chips that is high in demand in AI.



The surging demand for Nvidia's AI chips amid the AI boom has made it a chip giant with market cap of around $4.5 trillion. The Trump administration has been restricting the export of advanced chips to China in efforts to block it from taking upper edge in technology and military sectors.



Alice Huang is a former executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, a major buyer of billions in Nvidia chips with ties to Chinese tech giants like Alibaba.



U.S. intelligence memos alleged Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target Jensen Huang and influence him to limit AI chip exports.



The Chinese foreign ministry has rejected claims that Jensen Huang was targeted, saying the allegations were 'entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China.'



Nvidia's Board has initiated an independent investigation over media reports against its founder and CEO Jensen Huang being the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The probe comes after he confirmed having an affair with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le.



Following the news, Nvidia shares lost more than 4 percent on the Nasdaq.



In late October, a report in The New York Times had mentioned that Jensen may have been the target of a Chinese spying plot. The Times then said that it had received exclusive information about a Chinese woman having close ties with Jensen aiming to gain key information about Nvidia's technology.



In a statement on Sunday, the company announced that its Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, and that the investigation will be conducted by a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel.



The company's board of directors said, 'While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.'



Earlier, in an email to Nvidia employees, Jensen admitted to having an extramarital relationship.



He said, 'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.'



Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives have reportedly called on Jensen to testify before Congress about the affair on November 18.



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