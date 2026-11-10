

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czechia's consumer price inflation moderated as estimated initially in October from a five-month high in the previous month, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in October, following a 2.5 percent increase in September.



Transport charges grew 12.2 percent annually in October, though slower than the 13.2 percent spike a month ago. Housing and utility costs rose at a stable pace of 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 4.0 percent from 3.5 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent, as estimated.



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