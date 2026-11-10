Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant dedicates more than 25,000 professionals to Claude delivery, introduces managed services model to run Claude at the core of enterprise operations

Cognizant dedicates more than 25,000 professionals to Claude delivery, introduces managed services model to run Claude at the core of enterprise operations

Cognizant's new Claude Frontier Capability Group brings more than 25,000 professionals together in a dedicated global Claude delivery organization.

Cognizant's new managed services model gives clients one accountable partner for running Claude in production, with more predictable AI spend and enterprise-grade controls.

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the formation of the Claude Frontier Capability Group, more than 25,000 professionals committed to delivering Claude for clients. The group is focused on execution excellence, transformation and client success, with the scale to take AI from pilot to production across enterprises' core operations.

Enterprises have access to frontier AI capability but continue to face challenges in delivering value to the business. Cognizant has built Claude skills throughout its workforce, with more than 44,000 associates in business units and corporate functions already trained or certified on Claude. The new group is a dedicated organization building and running Claude-powered systems inside client businesses.



Cognizant is also introducing a managed services model for Claude. Under the model, Cognizant manages the operation of Claude-powered systems in production on clients' behalf, so they can focus on the business results it makes possible. Both initiatives draw on Cognizant's Frontier workforce model, through which it is developing Frontier Certified Engineers and Frontier Business Operators credentialed directly by frontier-model companies.

"Clients want a partner who will take responsibility for delivery once AI is running inside their business," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. "We are putting more than 25,000 of our people on Claude and taking on the job of running it for clients through managed services. That is a significant bet on Claude, and on what enterprises can achieve with it in their core operations."

"Every enterprise is racing to bring AI into its organization, but the people with the skills to make it work inside a real business have become the hardest talent to find," said Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic. "Cognizant is working to address that gap, committing more than 25,000 people to help their customers put Claude to work across their businesses."

A managed services model for Claude

Cognizant's managed services model supports the operation of Claude in production for clients, combining dedicated talent, licensed access to Claude and Cognizant's own IP, including its AI Delivery Operating System. The model gives clients more predictable AI spend and runs every engagement within enterprise-grade security and governance controls, customized to each client's connectivity, architecture and risk requirements.

Four priorities, from business redesign to AI-native engineering

The group will initially focus on four areas: redesigning business domains around AI, building and modernizing the systems that support them, operating agents securely at scale and establishing AI-native software engineering as a core delivery capability. For modernization, Cognizant brings purpose-built Claude agents that speed the analysis and refactoring of legacy and mainframe code. Together, these areas take Claude from experiment to enterprise infrastructure.

That shift is already underway inside client operations. At a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, Claude-powered shop-floor agents built by Cognizant cut downtime by 35% and reduced troubleshooting time from 90-120 minutes to 10-15 minutes. For a media and entertainment company, Cognizant used Claude to automate requirement data sheet creation, cutting time to market from 3-4 weeks to about 15 minutes. At a North American insurer, Claude-powered automation accelerated campaign brief generation and retirement plan support by 40%-60%.

Cognizant holds more than 26,000 Claude certifications and ranks first globally for Claude Certified Architect: Foundations. The company is deploying Claude across its workforce, including corporate functions, engineering and delivery teams, as announced in November 2025.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email benjamin.gorelick@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India Name Vipin Nair Email Vipin.nair@cognizant.com

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