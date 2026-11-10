Enghouse Systems Limited: Enghouse Systems to Acquire MIND C.T.I. in All-Cash Transaction Expanding its Telecom and Enterprise UC Offerings

Enghouse Systems to Acquire MIND C.T.I. in All-Cash Transaction Expanding its Telecom and Enterprise UC Offerings

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) ("Enghouse"), a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving select enterprise vertical markets, today announced the execution of a merger agreement by which Enghouse will acquire MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (Nasdaq: MNDO) ("MIND CTI"), a leading provider of business support systems ("BSS") for telecommunications service providers, enterprise unified communications (UC) analytics and messaging solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies, Enghouse will acquire all the outstanding shares of MIND CTI for US$1.30 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately US$25.4 million. The purchase price of US$1.30 per share represents a premium of approximately 42% over the volume weighted average closing price of US$0.92 per share of MIND CTI ordinary shares during the preceding 30 trading days.

Under the merger agreement, a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse will merge with and into MIND CTI, following which MIND CTI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse, and each outstanding MIND CTI ordinary share will be exchanged for the right to receive US$1.30 in cash. The merger is subject to the approval of MIND CTI shareholders and certain customary and other closing conditions. There is no financing condition to the obligations of Enghouse to consummate the transaction. Under the merger agreement, MIND CTI may solicit alternative proposals from third parties until December 10, 2026. Under certain circumstances, including if MIND CTI accepts a superior proposal, a break fee would be payable by MIND CTI to Enghouse of US$1.0 million in cash. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

The board of directors of MIND CTI has unanimously approved the merger agreement and believes the acquisition is in the best interest of shareholders. Monica Iancu, the CEO and largest shareholder of MIND CTI, has entered into a voting and support agreement with Enghouse, committing to vote all her MIND CTI shares in favor of the merger.

Monica Iancu, Interim CEO of MIND commented: "The MIND CTI Board unanimously approved this transaction because we believe it is in the best interests of our shareholders. Given our size and the increasing costs and burdens associated with being a public company, we see limited benefit in remaining public. This transaction delivers compelling value to our shareholders while positioning the business for continued success."

Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse, said: "MIND CTI's billing and customer care, UC analytics and enterprise messaging solutions are complementary to our portfolio and expand our offering for telecommunications service providers and enterprise customers. We look forward to welcoming MIND CTI's customers, partners and employees to Enghouse."

About MIND CTI

Headquartered in Yoqneam, Israel, MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (Nasdaq: MNDO) is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid and postpaid billing and customer care solutions for service providers, UC analytics for enterprises, and enterprise messaging solutions. MIND CTI's billing and customer care solutions enable service providers to manage and monetize their services, while its UC analytics and enterprise messaging solutions help organizations gain visibility into, control and streamline their communications. The company serves customers globally, with a significant presence in Europe. For more information, please visit www.mindcti.com.

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The merger referenced in this news release has not yet been completed and remains subject to the approval of MIND CTI shareholders and other customary closing conditions. This news release is for informational purposes only, is not a recommendation and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell ordinary shares of MIND CTI or any other securities, nor a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed merger, MIND CTI will furnish to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a proxy statement on Form 6-K for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be convened to approve the merger.

Shareholders of MIND CTI are advised to read the proxy statement (including the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, and related documents), as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and any other relevant documents furnished to or filed with the SEC when they become available, before making any decision with respect to the merger because these documents will contain important information about the proposed transaction and the parties thereto.

MIND CTI's shareholders and other investors can obtain the proxy statement, as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other documents furnished to or filed with the SEC by MIND CTI (when available), for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents furnished to or filed with the SEC by MIND CTI also will be available free of charge on MIND CTI's website at www.mindcti.com or by e-mail at investor@mindcti.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to the acquisition of MIND CTI by Enghouse. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of MIND CTI and Enghouse to complete the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the parties' ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the merger set forth in the Merger Agreement, statements about the expected timing for completing the transaction, the ability to secure approval of MIND CTI's shareholders, and the potential effects of the acquisition on both Enghouse and MIND CTI. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "should", "predict", "goal", "strategy", "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "seek" and similar expressions and variations thereof. These words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on Enghouse's and MIND CTI's management's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, projections, and assumptions. As such, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Various factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with uncertainty as to whether the transaction will be completed, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, costs and potential litigation associated with the transaction, the failure to obtain shareholder approval, the failure of either party to meet the closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement, risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction, the distraction of management resulting from the proposed transaction, and the risk factors discussed by MIND CTI in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2025, under headings such as "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects." Except for Enghouse's and MIND CTI's ongoing obligations to disclose material information under applicable securities laws, Enghouse and MIND CTI undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless required by law.

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, investor@enghouse.com

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