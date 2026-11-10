

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $586 million, or $10.33 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $7.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $12.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $2.988 billion from $2.437 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $586 Mln. vs. $451 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.33 vs. $7.75 last year. -Revenue: $2.988 Bln vs. $2.437 Bln last year.



OUTLOOK FY27: Net sales $11.950 to 12.150 Billion, Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $47.09 to $47.94



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