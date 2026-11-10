

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment prevails in global markets despite anxiety ahead of the release of consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. Markets also digested hawkish comments from a Fed official. The continued rebound in global technology stocks as well as the decline in crude oil prices boosted market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are nevertheless trading with mild gains. European markets are trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil benchmarks extended losses. Gold declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,554.50, up 0.31% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,550.40, up 0.01% Germany's DAX at 26,569.81, up 1.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,817.08, up 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 8,324.12, up 1.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,359.25, up 1.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 60,396.00, up 2.76% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,129.00, up 1.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,663.72, up 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,557.04, up 0.44% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,239.13, up 4.39%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.71, up 0.06% EUR/USD at 1.1224, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.3428, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 158.13, up 0.14% USD/CHF at 0.8206, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6912, down 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.892%, up 0.60% Germany at 3.2579%, down 0.29% France at 4.717%, down 0.55% U.K. at 5.1261%, down 0.10% Japan at 2.696%, up 1.16%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $91.22, down 1.46% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $85.81, down 1.20% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,082.42, down 0.78% Silver Futures (Dec) at $52.37, down 0.62%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $74,237.12, up 0.19% Ethereum at $2,091.16, down 0.72% BNB at $687.55, up 1.01% XRP at $1.08, down 0.34% Solana at $85.12, down 0.90%



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