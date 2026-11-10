Securitas Healthcare Introduces a New Era of RTLS Built for the Future of Healthcare Operations

Expanded RTLS platform combines cloud innovation, new solution capabilities, a modernized user experience, advanced location accuracy, and flexible deployment, technology, and integration options to help healthcare organizations transform real-time visibility into operational intelligence.

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Securitas Healthcare , a leading provider of real-time visibility and protection solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the next generation of its MobileView Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform. The expanded platform introduces MobileView Cloud, new solution capabilities, enhanced user experiences, and flexible deployment, technology, and integration options that help healthcare organizations transform real-time visibility into operational intelligence.

As health systems navigate workforce shortages, capacity constraints, and growing demands for efficiency and better patient experiences, timely access to operational and clinical information has become essential to managing increasingly complex care environments. Today's RTLS platforms provide the visibility and intelligence needed to improve patient throughput, enhance safety, optimize resource utilization, and support the connected operations required to enable the smart hospital.

At the center of this platform advancement is MobileView Cloud, a cloud-hosted offering designed to simplify implementation, reduce infrastructure requirements, and streamline software administration. MobileView Cloud enables health systems to deploy and scale RTLS more efficiently while reducing the burden on internal IT teams and providing faster access to new capabilities and innovations. Featuring an intuitive interface and modern dashboards, it helps healthcare leaders and frontline teams quickly access the information they need to improve operational performance and support day-to-day decision-making. Its cloud-based architecture also provides a strong foundation for advancements in analytics, automation, and AI.

MobileView Cloud introduces new capabilities for Patient Flow, Staff Rounding, and Hand Hygiene Compliance, expanding the platform's support for operational, clinical, and patient safety initiatives. Together with Asset Management, Environmental Monitoring, Hugs Infant Protection, Staff Protection, Patient Protection, and Staff Workflow, MobileView delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that helps healthcare organizations improve safety and security, optimize operations, streamline clinical workflows, support regulatory compliance, enhance the patient experience, and reduce costs.

In its latest on-premises software release, MobileView also introduces a modernized user experience with streamlined navigation, simplified Asset Management workflows, enhanced dashboards, and improved alert management capabilities, making it easier for caregivers and technical teams to access meaningful insights and take action.

"Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to deliver better outcomes with finite resources," said Bill McCarthy, President of Securitas Healthcare. "We believe RTLS is becoming foundational to the modern healthcare enterprise across large health systems, community hospitals, and ambulatory care settings. As hospitals and clinics pursue smarter, more connected operations, they need solutions that are flexible, scalable, and easy to adopt. Just as importantly, they need the freedom to choose the technologies, deployment models, and capabilities that best align with their unique needs and priorities. That's the future we're building with MobileView."

The MobileView platform now includes an expanded portfolio of RTLS tags, badges, and sensors designed to address a broader range of operational and safety use cases. Combined with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultrasound, and Low Frequency (LF) technologies, healthcare organizations have greater flexibility to select the infrastructure and location technologies that best align with their unique environment, workflows, and objectives.

Securitas Healthcare has also expanded the platform's integration capabilities, making it easier to connect RTLS data with clinical, operational, security and enterprise systems. Built on an open architecture, MobileView helps organizations bring together information across the care environment to improve workflows, support decision-making, and unlock greater value from their technology investments. The platform supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, giving organizations the flexibility to scale RTLS based on their operational and technical requirements.

"We've advanced every layer of the platform, from the user experience and cloud architecture to our location technologies and software capabilities," said Ara Kouchakdjian, Vice President, Product Development at Securitas Healthcare. "Our ability to intelligently combine data delivers the accuracy, reliability, and insights that healthcare organizations depend on for mission-critical workflows. Together with a secure, scalable architecture, MobileView provides the foundation needed to support innovation today while preparing organizations for what's next."

For more than 40 years, Securitas Healthcare has helped healthcare organizations solve complex operational and safety challenges through innovative real-time visibility and protection solutions.

As healthcare continues to evolve, Securitas Healthcare remains committed to helping health systems unlock greater value from real-time information through greater choice, flexibility, and innovation. By creating safer, more secure, and more efficient care environments, the company enables care teams and leaders to focus on what matters most.

About Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 team members in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions. www.securitastechnology.com.

About Securitas Healthcare

Securitas Healthcare, part of Securitas Technology, helps healthcare organizations create safe, secure, and efficient care environments so teams can focus on what matters most: caring for others. Trusted by more than 15,000 hospitals and senior living communities worldwide, we deliver scalable healthcare solutions-including industry-leading brands such as Hugs, MobileView and WanderGuard-that protect people, improve efficiency, streamline compliance, and reduce cost and complexity-powered by deep healthcare expertise, connected technology, and long-term client partnerships. www.securitashealthcare.com

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Katrina McSweeney, VP of Healthcare Marketing newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/securitas-healthcare-introduces-a-new-era-of-rtls-built-for-the-futur-1248631