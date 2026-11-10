Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Showcase DUNE 60 GHz Wireless Platform at Africa Tech Festival 2026

Company to highlight license-free mmWave technology for expanding high-capacity broadband connectivity across Africa

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced its participation in the Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place November 17-19 in Cape Town, South Africa. As part of the Canada Pavilion, supported by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, Peraso will showcase its DUNE (Dense Urban Network Environment) platform, highlighting how 60 GHz mmWave technology can help expand broadband connectivity in dense urban and underserved areas.

The Africa Tech Festival brings together technology leaders, telecommunications providers, policymakers, and other industry stakeholders from across Africa and around the world to explore developments shaping the region's digital future. For Peraso, the event provides an opportunity to connect with wireless internet service providers (WISPs), distributors, and technology leaders to showcase wireless solutions designed to address the region's growing connectivity needs.

"60 GHz mmWave technology has an important role to play in expanding broadband access across markets where traditional infrastructure can be difficult or costly to deploy," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "The Africa Tech Festival gives us an opportunity to showcase the DUNE platform and demonstrate how high-capacity wireless connectivity can help address the growing demand for reliable broadband in dense urban environments. We're looking forward to connecting with operators, partners and technology leaders across the region and exploring new opportunities for 60 GHz wireless."

In addition to its DUNE platform, Peraso will also highlight its regional distribution relationships with MiRO in South Africa and Tecom Concepts Limited in Nigeria, which support the availability of Peraso's 60 GHz wireless technology in their respective markets.

"Powered by Peraso's established 60 GHz chipset technology, DUNE builds on years of millimeter-wave development and field experience. Available through MiRO, the South African distributor, DUNE offers WISPs a compelling opportunity to scale PtMP connectivity beyond congested 5 GHz networks," said David Von Ruben, Product Manager at MiRO.

"Nigeria recently opened the 60 GHz spectrum band as part of its measures to improve service quality," said Happiness Obioha, Managing Director of Tecom Concepts Limited. "The DUNE 60 GHz platform provides WISPs with a high-capacity alternative to increasingly congested 5 GHz networks. At Tecom, we are proud to be the distributor of DUNE in Nigeria, enabling operators to deliver higher capacity and superior service to their customers."

DUNE is designed to deliver multi-gigabit fixed wireless access (FWA) capacity in dense urban environments and other areas where fiber deployment may be challenging or cost prohibitive. Operating in the license-free 60 GHz mmWave spectrum, the platform provides a flexible wireless option for extending high-speed broadband networks.

Representatives from Peraso will be exhibiting at Booth D4 within the Canada Pavilion during Africa Tech Festival 2026. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about DUNE and Peraso's 60 GHz mmWave wireless technology.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

For more information, please visit http://www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit http://www.perasoinc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers and anticipated use of the products of Peraso by service providers and equipment providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company's ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company's customers and its operations; and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Mike Hamilton

VP, Business Development

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-showcase-dune-60-ghz-wireless-platform-at-africa-tech-f-1249129