Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Introduces PanelView Pro to Deliver High-Performance Visualization for Modern Manufacturing

Rockwell Automation Introduces PanelView Pro to Deliver High-Performance Visualization for Modern Manufacturing

New HMI combines performance, durability and modular design while simplifying migration from FactoryTalk View ME applications

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of PanelView Pro, a high-performance graphic terminal designed for demanding industrial environments. Built for FactoryTalk View Machine Edition (ME) applications, PanelView Pro combines faster performance, enhanced durability and a modular architecture that simplifies maintenance and lifecycle management, while providing a straightforward migration path for existing applications.

As manufacturers face growing pressure to modernize aging infrastructure, many are challenged to balance operational continuity with evolving cybersecurity and compliance requirements. Upgrading human machine interface (HMI) systems often requires application redevelopment, panel modifications and production downtime. PanelView Pro addresses these challenges by enabling customers to maintain existing FactoryTalk View ME applications while transitioning to a modern hardware platform.

"Manufacturers need visualization technology that can keep pace with increasingly demanding operations while supporting long-term modernization goals," said Angela Rapko, vice president and general manager, visualization & asset management, Rockwell Automation. "PanelView Pro combines the performance, durability and flexibility customers expect in a modern graphic terminal with a modular design that simplifies maintenance and helps protect existing FactoryTalk View ME investments."

Key features of PanelView Pro include:

High Performance for Demanding Applications - Built on a modern hardware platform, PanelView Pro delivers faster processing, responsive graphics and enhanced connectivity to support today's high-speed manufacturing environments and visualization requirements.

Built on a modern hardware platform, PanelView Pro delivers faster processing, responsive graphics and enhanced connectivity to support today's high-speed manufacturing environments and visualization requirements. Modular Designed for Simplified Lifecycle Simplicity - Designed to withstand demanding operating conditions, its modular architecture separates display and logic components, allowing customers to service, replace or upgrade individual modules instead of an entire terminal. This helps reduce maintenance costs, streamline spare parts strategies and improve system availability.

Designed to withstand demanding operating conditions, its modular architecture separates display and logic components, allowing customers to service, replace or upgrade individual modules instead of an entire terminal. This helps reduce maintenance costs, streamline spare parts strategies and improve system availability. Cybersecurity-Ready for Modern Operations - Built on a managed operating system with secure remote access capabilities, PanelView Pro helps manufacturers address evolving cybersecurity requirements, support modernization initiatives and reduce risk across connected operations.

- Built on a managed operating system with secure remote access capabilities, PanelView Pro helps manufacturers address evolving cybersecurity requirements, support modernization initiatives and reduce risk across connected operations. Straightforward Modernization Path - PanelView Pro supports application reuse and common cutouts to help simplify migration from PanelView Plus 7 Performance terminals, reducing engineering effort and reducing downtime, while avoiding unnecessary panel redesign.

"Manufacturers need practical ways to modernize aging HMI infrastructure while maintaining production continuity, strengthening cybersecurity and preparing for AI-enabled operations that depend on better plant-floor visibility and contextual information," said Craig Resnick, vice president, ARC Advisory Group. "PanelView Pro addresses these priorities with higher-performance visualization, improved durability and a modular architecture that supports application reuse, simplifies migration from FactoryTalk View ME and helps protect existing investments. This lifecycle-oriented approach can help reduce the cost, complexity and operational risk of modernization while supporting long-term resilience, maintainability and more informed operational decisions."

PanelView Pro is part of Rockwell's visualization portfolio, providing customers with a clear path for modernizing FactoryTalk View ME applications while simplifying lifecycle management and maintaining a consistent hardware experience across visualization solutions. PanelView Pro will be available to customers beginning in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026, with additional modular components and expanded configurations becoming available throughout 2027.

For more information about PanelView Pro, click here.

FAQ

What is PanelView Pro?

Rockwell Automation's PanelView Pro is a high-performance graphic terminal designed for demanding industrial applications. It combines fast processing, responsive graphics, enhanced cybersecurity capabilities and a modular architecture that simplifies maintenance and lifecycle management. It also provides a straightforward migration path for existing FactoryTalk View ME applications, helping customers modernize without extensive redevelopment.

Who is PanelView Pro designed for?

PanelView Pro is designed for OEMs, system integrators and end users who want to modernize aging HMI infrastructure while minimizing downtime, engineering effort and operational risk.

What challenge does PanelView Pro solve?

Many manufacturers need to replace aging HMI hardware but are concerned about application redevelopment, panel redesign and production downtime. PanelView Pro provides a low-touch migration path that helps preserve existing FactoryTalk View ME investments while transitioning to modern hardware.

How does PanelView Pro simplify maintenance?

Its modular architecture separates display and logic modules, allowing customers to replace individual components instead of replacing an entire terminal. This can help reduce maintenance costs, improve serviceability and simplify spare parts management.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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