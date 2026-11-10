

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it issued the first of its kind authorization for a drone to fly beyond the operator's visual line of sight from the U.S. coastline over the Gulf of America, marking a significant milestone in advancing American drone dominance and expanding the future of uncrewed aviation.



The FAA authorization allows Skyways to operate its autonomous V2 vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from Shell's SPLC facility in Gibson, Louisiana, to a Shell platform in the Gulf. The flight will include a pipeline right-of-way inspection and a simulated delivery of equipment to the platform, demonstrating the potential for drones to support critical infrastructure and offshore operations.



'The Trump Administration envisions a future where advanced drone operations are routine,' said Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. 'This authorization marks an important step toward that vision, demonstrating the potential of American innovation and ingenuity to transform offshore operations as we work to establish a regulatory framework that enables these capabilities safely and at scale.'



'The FAA is focused on safely unlocking the full potential of American drone technology and ensuring our regulatory framework keeps pace with innovation,' said Acting FAA Deputy Administrator Liam McKenna. 'This first-of-its-kind authorization demonstrates how we are working with industry to move beyond traditional operating limitations and enable the next generation of commercial drone operations.'



The FAA authorized Skyways to conduct these operations under Section 927 of the Reauthorization Act of 2024, which allows the agency to approve certain drone operations through a waiver, rather than through rulemaking or an exemption. This authority provides a pathway to safely advance innovative operations and expand the capabilities of the U.S. drone industry.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News