

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.6 percent in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



The Labor Department noted it is not able to provide data on the annual rate of consumer price growth due to the government shutdown in October 2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News