SMX Public Limited: SMX Expands Into AI-Driven Material Science With New Scientific Intelligence Platform

Company targets 2027 launch of technology designed to accelerate research, strengthen recycled material certification and introduce a new commercial service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / SMX is developing a new artificial intelligence platform that could change how industrial materials are researched, evaluated and prepared for commercial use.

Called SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the technology will bring together artificial intelligence, chemical research and the company's existing expertise in molecular marking to help manufacturers identify materials, assess their suitability and navigate complex production requirements.

The initiative marks an expansion of SMX's technology portfolio, extending its capabilities beyond material identification and tracking into AI-assisted scientific research and development.

SMX expects to introduce the platform into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full functionality targeted for the second quarter. The company also plans to offer a limited commercial version to outside customers during the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

Making Material Research Faster and More Efficient

Finding the right chemical compounds, additives and molecular markers for industrial applications can require extensive research, testing and evaluation. Differences in manufacturing processes, material composition and regulatory requirements can further complicate development.

SMX SCI is being designed to simplify that process.

The platform will use AI to examine scientific information, chemical properties, production conditions and material compatibility, helping researchers narrow their options before committing resources to laboratory testing.

It is intended to function as a comprehensive scientific resource covering chemical agents, additives and supplementary materials used in product development, identification and enhancement.

Rather than replacing laboratory analysis, SMX SCI will help determine which potential solutions warrant further investigation.

The company anticipates that this approach could reduce research workloads, accelerate technical assessments and improve its ability to respond to customer requests.

Regulatory screening will also be incorporated into the platform, allowing potential material applications to be evaluated against requirements in major international markets, including the United States, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

Physical testing and applicable regulatory reviews will remain necessary before final determinations are made.

Connecting Scientific Discovery With Material Verification

A central component of SMX's strategy is connecting scientific research with its existing material authentication infrastructure.

The company's molecular marking technology is designed to establish a persistent identity for physical materials, while its Digital Material Passport system connects those materials to records documenting their origin, composition, quality and movement through industrial supply chains.

SMX SCI will add another capability to that infrastructure by helping identify and evaluate the substances and marking solutions used in those processes.

The combination is intended to support material traceability throughout manufacturing, distribution, recovery, recycling and reuse.

This approach has potential applications across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industries where reliable information about material composition and authenticity is increasingly important.

Advancing the Market for Certified Recycled Plastics

The platform is also expected to contribute to SMX's efforts to develop consistent standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

As manufacturers seek dependable sources of recycled materials, differences in composition, quality and documentation can make procurement and verification difficult.

SMX intends to combine scientific intelligence, molecular identification and digital records to help establish more reliable information about recycled materials throughout their lifecycle.

The company also envisions using AI to support its planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

By analyzing recycling data, material specifications, regulatory requirements and market demand, AI-powered capabilities could help determine credit eligibility, improve market transparency and connect buyers with appropriate certified recycled materials.

These initiatives remain under development, and global standards for certified, graded recycled plastics have not yet been formally agreed upon or adopted.

Building a New Business Around Scientific Intelligence

SMX SCI is being developed by the company's internal scientific team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors experienced in AI agents, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

While its initial purpose is to strengthen SMX's internal research capabilities, the planned commercial offering would make selected services available to customers worldwide.

Those services are expected to include material identification, additive evaluation, product improvement and preliminary regulatory compatibility assessments.

The company sees the platform as a potential source of recurring commercial opportunities as demand grows for more efficient material research and reliable industrial verification.

The development reflects SMX's broader objective of combining physical material identity, digital traceability and artificial intelligence within a connected technology infrastructure.

Commercial availability, future capabilities and revenue opportunities will depend on successful development, validation and market adoption.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC develops molecular marking, tracking and digital technologies that enable physical materials to be identified, authenticated and monitored throughout their lifecycle. Its technology is designed to support supply chain transparency, recycling certification and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-expands-into-ai-driven-material-science-with-new-scientific-1249329