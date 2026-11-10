Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2026.
TSX welcomed 50 new issuers in October 2026, compared with 28 in the previous month and 51 in October 2025. The new listings were 35 exchange traded products, 11 Canadian Depositary Receipts, three mining companies and one closed end fund. Total financings raised in October 2026 decreased 81% compared to the previous month, and were down 80% compared to October 2025. The total number of financings in October 2026 was 61, compared with 53 the previous month and 84 in October 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were eight new issuers on TSXV in October 2026, compared with five in the previous month and six in October 2025. The new listings were five mining companies, one technology company, one Capital Pool Company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in October 2026 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, and were down 37% compared to October 2025. There were 86 financings in October 2026, compared with 88 in the previous month and 133 in October 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|October 2026
|September 2026
|October 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,342
|2,296
|2,019
|New Issuers Listed
|50
|28
|51
|IPOs
|46
|27
|39
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|1
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,999
|2,953
|2,676
|IPO Financings Raised
|$132,995,220
|$139,734,076
|$974,600,988
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$425,941,433
|$3,942,203,252
|$3,651,517,930
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$378,750,000
|$776,006,697
|$42,006,875
|Total Financings Raised
|$937,686,653
|$4,857,944,025
|$4,668,125,793
|Total Number of Financings
|61
|53
|84
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,094,211,103,671
|$7,046,648,640,029
|$6,022,803,523,887
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|320
|276
|+15.9
|IPOs
|276
|242
|+14.0
|Graduates from TSXV
|21
|8
|+162.5
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,926,234,194
|$2,507,356,248
|+16.7
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$19,925,576,346
|$9,480,265,437
|+110.2
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,841,896,557
|$4,021,411,208
|-54.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$24,693,707,097
|$16,009,032,893
|+54.2
|Total Number of Financings
|503
|507
|-0.8
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,094,211,103,671
|$6,022,803,523,887
|+17.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|October 2026
|September 2026
|October 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,705
|1,704
|1,795
|New Issuers Listed
|8
|5
|6
|IPOs
|1
|0
|4
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|1
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,761
|1,760
|1,858
|IPO Financings Raised
|$250,000
|$0
|$3,705,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$7,307,982
|$237,591,376
|$223,478,525
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$773,248,808
|$767,167,449
|$1,011,571,573
|Total Financings Raised
|$780,806,790
|$1,004,758,825
|$1,238,755,098
|Total Number of Financings
|86
|88
|133
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$117,510,872,253
|$132,590,780,228
|$132,098,865,302
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|44
|33
|+33.3
|IPOs
|12
|10
|+20.0
|Graduates to TSX
|21
|8
|+162.5
|IPO Financings Raised
|$24,409,272
|$17,439,685
|+40.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$2,153,401,745
|$1,303,815,100
|+65.2
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$7,773,697,842
|$5,376,357,167
|+44.6
|Total Financings Raised
|$9,951,508,859
|$6,697,611,952
|+48.6
|Total Number of Financings
|1,118
|1,083
|+3.2
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$117,510,872,253
|$132,098,865,302
|-11.0
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Blackrock Silver Corp.
|BRC
|Bloom Energy CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BE
|BMO Core Bond Fund
|ZCRB
|BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|ZEMB
|BMO MSCI Latin America GDP Weighted Index ETF
|ZLAT
|Bristol-Myers Squibb CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BMY
|Brompton Financials HighPay ETF
|PAYB
|Brompton Technology HighPay ETF
|PAYT
|Central Asia Metals plc
|CAML
|Cerebras Systems CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CBRS
|CI Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund
|CCAF
|CI Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund
|CLSF
|Coherent CDR (CAD Hedged)
|COHR
|Datadog CDR (CAD Hedged)
|DDOG
|Dell Technologies CDR (CAD Hedged)
|DELL
|Dynamic Systematic Canadian Equity ETF
|DSCA
|Dynamic Systematic International Equity ETF
|DSIT
|Dynamic Systematic U.S. Equity ETF
|DSAM
|Fidelity Global Quant Equity ETF
|FGQE
|ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF
|FORU
|Fortinet CDR (CAD Hedged)
|FTNT
|Global X Alphabet PowerStock ETF
|GOOP
|Global X Amazon PowerStock ETF
|AMZP
|Global X Apple PowerStock ETF
|AAPP
|Global X NVIDIA PowerStock ETF
|NVDP
|Global X SpaceX PowerStock ETF
|SPCP
|Global X Tesla PowerStock ETF
|TSLP
|Harvest All-In-One High Income Shares ETF
|HONE
|Harvest ASML Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|ASME
|Harvest Berkshire Hathaway Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|BRKE
|Harvest Intel Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|INTE
|Harvest Micron Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|MUHE
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|HSTR
|iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech ETF
|XBAI
|Lumentum CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LUME
|Lysander-Triasima Canadian Equity Fund
|LTCE
|Mackenzie Global Equity & Gold Overlay ETF
|MGEG
|Mackenzie Modus Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|MMEM
|Mackenzie Modus Global Equity ETF
|MMGL
|Mackenzie Modus Global Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF
|MMSD
|Mackenzie Modus International Equity ETF
|MMEA
|NEI Balanced ETF Portfolio
|NEBP
|NEI Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
|NECP
|NEI Global Short-Term Bond Fund
|NESB
|NEI Growth ETF Portfolio
|NEGP
|Next Edge CIA Disciplined Growth Portfolio
|PCD.UN
|Ninepoint American Growth Fund
|NAGF
|Rocket Lab CDR (CAD Hedged)
|RKLB
|Snowflake CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SNOW
|Valero Energy CDR (CAD Hedged)
|VLO
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Colt Silver Corp.
|COLT
|Feralx Systems Inc.
|FRLX
|Georgia Street Capital Corp.
|GOST.P
|Lunex Metals Corp.
|LUNX
|North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp.
|NACM
|North Sky Metals Corp.
|NSKY
|Sun Valley Minerals Inc.
|SUNV
|Wellstar Technologies Corp.
|WSTR
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323201