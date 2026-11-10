Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2026.

TSX welcomed 50 new issuers in October 2026, compared with 28 in the previous month and 51 in October 2025. The new listings were 35 exchange traded products, 11 Canadian Depositary Receipts, three mining companies and one closed end fund. Total financings raised in October 2026 decreased 81% compared to the previous month, and were down 80% compared to October 2025. The total number of financings in October 2026 was 61, compared with 53 the previous month and 84 in October 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were eight new issuers on TSXV in October 2026, compared with five in the previous month and six in October 2025. The new listings were five mining companies, one technology company, one Capital Pool Company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in October 2026 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, and were down 37% compared to October 2025. There were 86 financings in October 2026, compared with 88 in the previous month and 133 in October 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Issuers Listed 2,342 2,296 2,019 New Issuers Listed 50 28 51 IPOs 46 27 39 Graduates from TSXV 2 1 1 Issues Listed 2,999 2,953 2,676 IPO Financings Raised $132,995,220 $139,734,076 $974,600,988 Secondary Financings Raised $425,941,433 $3,942,203,252 $3,651,517,930 Supplemental Financings Raised $378,750,000 $776,006,697 $42,006,875 Total Financings Raised $937,686,653 $4,857,944,025 $4,668,125,793 Total Number of Financings 61 53 84 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,094,211,103,671 $7,046,648,640,029 $6,022,803,523,887

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 320 276 +15.9 IPOs 276 242 +14.0 Graduates from TSXV 21 8 +162.5 IPO Financings Raised $2,926,234,194 $2,507,356,248 +16.7 Secondary Financings Raised $19,925,576,346 $9,480,265,437 +110.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,841,896,557 $4,021,411,208 -54.2 Total Financings Raised $24,693,707,097 $16,009,032,893 +54.2 Total Number of Financings 503 507 -0.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,094,211,103,671 $6,022,803,523,887 +17.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Issuers Listed 1,705 1,704 1,795 New Issuers Listed 8 5 6 IPOs 1 0 4 Graduates to TSX 2 1 1 Issues Listed 1,761 1,760 1,858 IPO Financings Raised $250,000 $0 $3,705,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $7,307,982 $237,591,376 $223,478,525 Supplemental Financings Raised $773,248,808 $767,167,449 $1,011,571,573 Total Financings Raised $780,806,790 $1,004,758,825 $1,238,755,098 Total Number of Financings 86 88 133 Market Cap Listed Issues $117,510,872,253 $132,590,780,228 $132,098,865,302

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 44 33 +33.3 IPOs 12 10 +20.0 Graduates to TSX 21 8 +162.5 IPO Financings Raised $24,409,272 $17,439,685 +40.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $2,153,401,745 $1,303,815,100 +65.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $7,773,697,842 $5,376,357,167 +44.6 Total Financings Raised $9,951,508,859 $6,697,611,952 +48.6 Total Number of Financings 1,118 1,083 +3.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $117,510,872,253 $132,098,865,302 -11.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Blackrock Silver Corp. BRC Bloom Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) BE BMO Core Bond Fund ZCRB BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund ZEMB BMO MSCI Latin America GDP Weighted Index ETF ZLAT Bristol-Myers Squibb CDR (CAD Hedged) BMY Brompton Financials HighPay ETF PAYB Brompton Technology HighPay ETF PAYT Central Asia Metals plc CAML Cerebras Systems CDR (CAD Hedged) CBRS CI Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund CCAF CI Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund CLSF Coherent CDR (CAD Hedged) COHR Datadog CDR (CAD Hedged) DDOG Dell Technologies CDR (CAD Hedged) DELL Dynamic Systematic Canadian Equity ETF DSCA Dynamic Systematic International Equity ETF DSIT Dynamic Systematic U.S. Equity ETF DSAM Fidelity Global Quant Equity ETF FGQE ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF FORU Fortinet CDR (CAD Hedged) FTNT Global X Alphabet PowerStock ETF GOOP Global X Amazon PowerStock ETF AMZP Global X Apple PowerStock ETF AAPP Global X NVIDIA PowerStock ETF NVDP Global X SpaceX PowerStock ETF SPCP Global X Tesla PowerStock ETF TSLP Harvest All-In-One High Income Shares ETF HONE Harvest ASML Enhanced High Income Shares ETF ASME Harvest Berkshire Hathaway Enhanced High Income Shares ETF BRKE Harvest Intel Enhanced High Income Shares ETF INTE Harvest Micron Enhanced High Income Shares ETF MUHE Heliostar Metals Ltd. HSTR iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech ETF XBAI Lumentum CDR (CAD Hedged) LUME Lysander-Triasima Canadian Equity Fund LTCE Mackenzie Global Equity & Gold Overlay ETF MGEG Mackenzie Modus Emerging Markets Equity ETF MMEM Mackenzie Modus Global Equity ETF MMGL Mackenzie Modus Global Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF MMSD Mackenzie Modus International Equity ETF MMEA NEI Balanced ETF Portfolio NEBP NEI Conservative Income ETF Portfolio NECP NEI Global Short-Term Bond Fund NESB NEI Growth ETF Portfolio NEGP Next Edge CIA Disciplined Growth Portfolio PCD.UN Ninepoint American Growth Fund NAGF Rocket Lab CDR (CAD Hedged) RKLB Snowflake CDR (CAD Hedged) SNOW Valero Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) VLO

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Colt Silver Corp. COLT Feralx Systems Inc. FRLX Georgia Street Capital Corp. GOST.P Lunex Metals Corp. LUNX North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp. NACM North Sky Metals Corp. NSKY Sun Valley Minerals Inc. SUNV Wellstar Technologies Corp. WSTR

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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