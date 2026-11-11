Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding for Veterans (C4V), and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces, to open the market in recognition of Remembrance Day. The ceremony honoured the service and sacrifice of Canada's military personnel and veterans while highlighting the importance of supporting their transition to civilian life.





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C4V helps Canadian Armed Forces members, military veterans, and their families transition into careers in technology through specialized training in generative artificial intelligence development, cybersecurity, and software engineering. Delivered in partnership with the University of Ottawa, its flexible, fully online academic program has enrolled more than 1,000 students across Canada and can be completed in as little as twelve months. Combining practical technical training with direct industry mentorship and dedicated career support, the program equips participants with the skills, confidence and resources to navigate the transition from deployment to employment.

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