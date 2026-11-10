High-fidelity MESA radar data strengthens BATS' integrated "sense, decide, effect" mission chain

Echodyne, the radar platform company, today announced that its EchoShield radar has been selected and integrated into the BAE Systems Anti Threat System (BATS), providing the precise, persistent airspace data required to detect, classify, track and respond to uncrewed threats. BATS recently completed live trials in Scotland, demonstrating its ability to integrate multiple sensors and effectors through a single command-and-control architecture to identify and respond to evolving drone threats in real time. EchoShield has been selected as one of the sensors supporting this open and interoperable architecture.

BAE Systems is Europe's largest defense company with its equipment, systems and services fielded by more than 25 European nations. BATS is a modular, software-defined counter-uncrewed systems capability that connects current and future sensors and effectors through a secure, resilient data core. The system fuses sensing, intelligence, command and control, decision support and countermeasures within a single modular architecture.

Effective counter-UAS operations begin with accurate and reliable sensor data. Radar must detect threats at actionable range, sustain stable tracks through complex maneuvers and provide the position and classification data needed by command systems, optical sensors and effectors. The quality of that data directly affects decision speed, target identification, effector assignment and engagement success. High-fidelity radar data is therefore the essential foundation of an effective counter-UAS mission chain.

Echodyne's proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) technology brings high-performance electronically scanned array radar to demanding C-UAS missions in a compact, commercially scalable format. EchoShield provides BATS with persistent, high-fidelity tracks, advanced threat classification and the precise location data needed to support sensor fusion and rapid decision-making. Its low size, weight and power (SWaP) enable deployment-agnostic operations, delivering consistent performance across fixed installations, rapidly deployable configurations and on-the-move platforms.

"Drones are becoming increasingly capable, accessible and difficult to counter, creating new challenges for armed forces and critical infrastructure operators. BATS delivers a common operating picture built on a foundation of trusted sensor data, reducing the cognitive burden for individual operators by using a single integrated system to identify, confirm and target drones," said Louise Heywood, Head of Strategy, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence Land. "EchoShield contributes a precise, data-rich airspace picture. Using this data feed, BATS applies rapid decision logic and connects operators with the most appropriate effector. Together, these capabilities strengthen the complete 'sense, decide, effect' mission chain while preserving human control."

"Every decision and every effect is only as good as the sensor data beneath it," said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. "BAE Systems has designed BATS to integrate diverse sensors and effectors, adapt as threats evolve and accelerate the operational response. EchoShield provides the precise, stable and persistent radar tracks that allow an intelligent system like BATS to act quickly and confidently against increasingly complex drone threats."

The open, modular architecture of BATS enables integration with existing and future sensors, effectors, air-defense systems and command-and-control platforms. The capability can scale from point defense to wide-area protection and support fixed-site, semi-mobile and mobile missions across military, government and critical-infrastructure environments.

Echodyne supplies radars to leading defense companies, and its products are integrated into hundreds of C-UAS systems worldwide, many of which are also available through the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 C-UAS Marketplace. The company recently opened an advanced manufacturing facility in Washington State, eventually scaling manufacturing capacity to more than 30,000 radars per year, strengthening Echodyne's ability to meet growing global demand for highly capable, commercially priced and readily available counter-UAS radar at scale.

More information about Echodyne and its MESA radar platform is available at Echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. innovator and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets. The company's proprietary MESA architecture is a rare technology breakthrough in advanced radar engineering and design. Echodyne's innovative MESA technology uses standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit-cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers exceptional performance, data integrity, and situational awareness. Echodyne radar systems, including C-UAS and drone radars, are used by systems suppliers, integrators, defense supply chains and end users in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit Echodyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: David Claxton, media@echodyne.com