

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clavister AB (CLAV.ST), a Swedish cyber security company, said on Friday that it has bagged a SEK 450 million contract from BAE Systems PLC (BA.L, BSP.DE) to supply Clavister CyberArmour as the secure digital backbone of CV90 vehicles in the multi-nation procurement program, Nordic Edition.



The Nordic Edition program brings together procurement of CV90 vehicles for multiple nations.



The deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028, with revenue to be recognized over several years.



The CV90 is a digitalized combat platform that integrates advanced vehicle systems and networked capabilities. Clavister CyberArmour provides the vehicle's ethernet and IP network infrastructure to connect onboard systems and supply power to many of the connected devices.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News