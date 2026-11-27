

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), a British aerospace and defence company, Friday said it has secured contracts worth $6 billion to supply more than 400 CV90 combat vehicles to Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden under a joint procurement agreement.



The orders cover the CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition and mark the first time five countries have joined forces under a single procurement deal.



The contracts also include support systems such as training, spare parts, technical documentation, special tools and test equipment.



The company said production will involve suppliers across the five participating countries, helping strengthen regional industrial capabilities and security of supply.



'This procurement demonstrates the strength of the Nordic and allied cooperation, and it underscores the trust placed in the CV90 family - now expanded with Lithuania - as the backbone of modern, highly capable, mechanized forces,' said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager at BAE Systems Hägglunds. 'The CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition combines combat-proven performance with the latest digital, protection and lethality upgrades, ensuring our customer nations can operate seamlessly together for decades to come.



On the LSE, BAE Systems shares rose more than 2% to 1,936.50p on Friday.



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