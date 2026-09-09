Clavister AB: Clavister Awarded 47 MSEK Network Security Contract with Global Enterprise Customer

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 9 September 2026 - Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, has signed a new five-year agreement with a long-standing global enterprise customer for the continued delivery of network security products and advanced technical services. The agreement has a total contract value of approximately 47 MSEK, and is Clavister's largest civilian contract to date.

The agreement renews and expands a long-standing collaboration between the companies and covers Clavister products, advanced 4th line technical support and systems maintenance services. The agreement runs for five years, with the customer having a contractual right to terminate the agreement after the initial three-year period. Unless this right is exercised, the agreement continues for the full five-year term. As a result of the termination provision, Clavister will initially recognise only the value corresponding to the first three years as order intake, with the remaining two years to be recognised as order intake once the termination right is no longer applicable.



"We are delighted to extend and expand our collaboration with this long-standing customer through this new five-year agreement," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister. "Our technology and expertise have supported the security of the customer's global operations for many years, and this agreement is a strong testament to the value we continue to deliver. We look forward to building on our successful relationship over the coming five years."



Through the agreement, Clavister will continue to provide network security products and advanced technical services supporting the security and resilience of the customer's network infrastructure, currently spanning thousands of locations worldwide.

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

For further information, please contact:

Clavister:

John Vestberg, President and CEO

Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-09 12:35 CEST.