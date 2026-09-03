Clavister AB: Clavister and Akkodis Strengthen Europe's Tactical Communications Capabilities

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 3 September 2026 - Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, today announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akkodis Group Nordics to deepen the companies' collaboration in tactical communications and jointly pursue opportunities across Nordic and European defence markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for combining Clavister's Tactical Core Network System (TCNS) software with Akkodis' ruggedised Tactical Comms Node (ATCN) hardware platform. The companies aim to offer customers an integrated European communications platform designed to provide secure, resilient and interoperable connectivity in demanding operational environments.



Akkodis has delivered ATCN, also known as the TKN hardware platform, to the Norwegian Armed Forces since 2016, and the platform is now in serial delivery to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA). In Q1 2026, Clavister was awarded the contract from NDMA to deliver TCNS, the next-generation software platform intended to run on ATCN and other compatible tactical hardware.



"This MoU takes our established collaboration in Norway into its next phase. By bringing together TCNS and ATCN, we can offer customers a strong European alternative built around security, interoperability and long-term evolution. It also creates a platform for jointly addressing a broader range of opportunities across Nordic, European and NATO markets", says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.



The collaboration brings together complementary Nordic expertise. Clavister contributes secure, standards-based networking software designed to support NATO Federated Mission Networking (FMN), while Akkodis contributes the proven ATCN hardware platform, system integration, customer delivery and lifecycle support.



"Secure and resilient connectivity increasingly depends on bringing hardware, software and system integration together as one coherent capability. By combining our proven hardware and engineering expertise with Clavister's secure networking technology, we are creating a strong Nordic foundation for supporting customers with reliable, interoperable communications solutions across Europe", says Per Kristian Egseth, SVP at Akkodis Nordics.



The MoU also provides a framework for collaboration on successor and adjacent communications platforms. Building on the companies' existing work in Norway, Clavister and Akkodis intend to jointly develop market opportunities and support customers throughout deployment and the full solution lifecycle.



About TCNS

Clavister's Tactical Core Network System is being developed to provide a secure, flexible and resilient networking platform for tactical environments where availability, mobility and cybersecurity are mission-critical. The software enables secure communications between units and systems under demanding operational conditions and is designed to support interoperability with NATO standards and architectures.

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.



About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organisations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimised. With expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, Akkodis provides services spanning consulting, solutions and academy.

Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in more than 30 countries. Akkodis has a strong presence across the Nordics, with offices in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and a strategic focus on defence, electrification and AI. For additional information, please visit www.akkodis.com.

For further information, please contact:

Clavister:

John Vestberg, President and CEO

Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com