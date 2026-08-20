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WKN: A1W27D | ISIN: SE0005308558 | Ticker-Symbol: 89P
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 09:17
0,463 Euro
+4,80 % +0,021
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAVISTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAVISTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4360,43910:51
0,4360,43910:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Clavister AB: Clavister Q2 2026: Record-high Growth, Significantly Improved Profitability

August 20, 2026, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications released its latest quarterly report for 2026.

  • Net sales reached a new quarterly high of 89.2 (54.8) MSEK, corresponding to a record quarterly growth of 62.9 %.
  • EBIT improved significantly to 12.6 (-4.8) MSEK, while profit after tax improved substantially to 10.0 (-15.9) MSEK.
  • Total order backlog, following quarterly order intake of 57.0 (76.2) MSEK, amounted to 642 (375) MSEK.
  • Additional order from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency amounting to 14 MSEK.

"The second quarter was characterised by record growth and significantly improved profitability. Net sales increased by 63 percent to 89 MSEK and EBIT improved to 13 MSEK. With a substantial order backlog, an extensive sales pipeline and improved earnings, we are well positioned to continue developing both the civilian and defence businesses.", John Vestberg, President and CEO.

The Second Quarter

  • Order Intake amounted to 57.0 (76.2) MSEK.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) amounted to 142.8 (136.6) MSEK.
  • Net Sales amounted to 89.2 (54.8) MSEK. FX adjusted Net Sales amounted to 89.3 (56.3).
  • Gross Profit amounted to 76.0 (45.2) MSEK, corresponding to a gross margin of 82.5 (81.1) %.
  • EBITDA amounted to 24.6 (6.7) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to 12.6 (-4.8) MSEK.
  • Net Profit amounted to 10.0 (-15.9) MSEK and earnings per share to 0.03 (-0.05) SEK.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 41.7 (54.1) MSEK.

Events after the Reporting Period

  • After the end of the period, financing with Swedbank was increased from SEK 90 million to SEK 130 million, enabling the repayment of SEK 26 million in deferred taxes and strengthening liquidity through a five-year financing structure.

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page: https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/reports

At 09:00 CET, August 20, 2026, Clavister's CEO John Vestberg and CFO, David Nordström will be presenting the quarterly results in a live web session. Following the presentation, the audience will be given the opportunity to ask John and David questions in a Q&A session. Register at https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/reports

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

For further information, please contact:

Clavister:
John Vestberg, President and CEO
Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

David Nordström, CFO
Email: david.nordstrom@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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