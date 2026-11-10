Havas Health Network: Raregivers, Havas and Award-Winning Director Bryan Buckley Partner to Elevate Caregivers in Global Public Service Announcement Campaign

Raregivers, Havas and Award-Winning Director Bryan Buckley Partner to Elevate Caregivers in Global Public Service Announcement Campaign

The Rare Truth campaign will spotlight real, often-invisible caregiver stories from around the world, with a global launch November 10 during National Family Caregivers Month

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raregivers Inc., a global nonprofit network supporting the emotional health of caregivers, patients and professionals in rare, chronic and complex disease communities, has partnered with Havas Health Network and Hungryman, the award-winning production company founded by director Bryan Buckley, to launch The Rare Truth, a global public service announcement (PSA) campaign built to make the invisible experience of caregiving impossible to ignore.

The campaign is directed by Buckley, one of the most awarded commercial directors in the world. Buckley noted, "When I saw the campaign Raregivers wanted to bring to life, I said, 'Tell me when and I will be there.' The idea of bringing recognition and support to the unheralded caregivers of this world is such a positive thing in a world that is growing seemingly more callous by the day."

Original music was created by Art of Sound, led by Emmy winner Damien Escobar, CEO of Art of Sound and Global Chief Music Officer of Havas.

The Rare Truth is built around a single idea: normalize the human vulnerability caregivers are rarely allowed to show. The campaign is launching with a 60-second public service announcement (PSA), and is expected to feature individual caregiver documentary shorts, and built from real caregiver stories gathered from around the world.

The need is well documented. More than 80% of rare disease caregivers report chronic emotional stress, depression or anxiety, and an estimated 748 million caregivers are pulled out of the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities. Despite that scale, caregiving remains one of the most isolating roles a person can take on.

"Caregivers drive 77% of healthcare decisions but here's the rare truth: when life gets medical, people get emotional," said Cristol Barrett O'Loughlin, Founder & CEO of Raregivers. "Caregivers are navigating complex medical situations, largely alone, unpaid, and then expected to smile through the stress. The Rare Truth doesn't ask caregivers to be heroes. It asks the rest of us to see them and support them."

Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health Network added: "Caregivers shouldn't have to edit their emotions to make others comfortable. Our job as creatives is to make the truth impossible to look away from. The creative power of The Rare Truth comes from letting caregivers tell their stories without smoothing out the uncomfortable parts. Empathy starts when we allow ourselves to see the full weight of what someone else is carrying. That's how creativity can help caregivers feel less alone and move others to understand and support them."

As a Raregivers Coalition member, Acadia Pharmaceuticals is one of the sponsors of The Rare Truth, supporting the PSA's mission to elevate the experience of family caregivers. "Patients and caregivers are at the core of everything we do at Acadia," said Acadia's CEO Catherine Owen Adams. "We have seen firsthand the significant and often invisible sacrifices made by caregivers. As a member of the Raregivers Coalition, we are pleased to support efforts to shed light on the realities of caregiving."

Raregivers is inviting additional sponsors, across healthcare and beyond, to join the PSA campaign. Individuals can learn more at TheRareTruth.org and www.raregivers.global.

The Rare Truth is launching on November 10, 2026 during National Family Caregivers Month in the United States and will continue through Rare Disease Month (February), Caregiver Appreciation Day (March 3), World Mental Health Day (Oct 10) and International Day of Care & Support (October 29) Campaign content, including caregiver films, the PSA, and free multilingual resources, will live on a new Rare Truth hub at Raregivers.global, alongside the organization's Emotional Journey Map and referrals to peer support groups, mental health networks, and crisis lines.

About Raregivers Global Coalition

Raregivers Inc is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the mental and emotional health of caregivers, patients, and professionals within rare, chronic and complex disease communities. Through peer-to-peer support, research-backed tools, and partner advocacy, Raregivers is building a sustainable ecosystem of emotional care for the 350 million people living with rare diseases and the 2.8 billion caregivers and professionals supporting them. Over the past 25 years, the Raregivers Global Network, working in coalition with leading health, pharmaceutical, and advocacy organizations worldwide, has provided 1,550,000 hours of free wellness care and training to over 565,500 families and physician teams across 38 countries. Particular gratitude is extended to sponsors of the Raregivers Global Leadership Council (Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA/EMD Serono and Takeda Pharmaceuticals) for providing funding to launch and expand our caregiver relief services and public awareness, including the PSA. Raregivers programs align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDG 3 (good health and well-being), SDG 5 (women's empowerment) and SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), as women are primary caregivers in 82% of families and 748 million caregivers are unpaid and out of the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities. Learn more at www.raregivers.global.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

About Hungryman

Hungryman is an award-winning production company founded by director Bryan Buckley, known for transforming advertising and branded storytelling into cultural moments. Buckley has directed some of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials in history, earned more than 65 Cannes Lions, and received 10 Academy Award nominations for his short films. His work blends cinematic storytelling with emotional authenticity, the same approach he brings to The Rare Truth.

CONTACT: Erick Edwing, Senior Vice President, Health, Havas Red, Havas PR Network, erick.edwing@havas.com, 941-468-7534; Cristol Barrett O'Loughlin, Founder & CEO, Raregivers Global, info@raregivers.global

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raregivers-havas-and-award-winning-director-bryan-buckley-partner-to-elevate-caregivers-in-global-public-service-announcement-campaign-302931344.html