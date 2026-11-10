

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris added to Monday's gains as markets cheered the global rebound in tech shares. Expectations of a diplomatic resolution of the Middle East conflict dragged down crude oil prices further, supporting the rally.



The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris is currently trading at 8,321.48, adding 88 points or 1.1 percent from the previous close of 8,233.30. The day's trading ranged between 8,337.59 and 8,290.84.



Currently, only 5 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading below the flatline. Safran topped gains with a surge of 3.53 percent. Saint Gobain as well as Societe Generale followed with gains of more than 3 percent.



Total Energies led losses with a decline of 1.6 percent.



With bond yields declining in much of Europe, France's 10-year bond yields too have eased 0.42 percent overnight to 4.723 percent. Yields ranged between 4.723 percent and 4.670 percent in the day's trading versus 4.743 percent at the previous close.



The Dollar Index has strengthened in Tuesday's trading. The 6-currency Dollar Index has rallied 0.33 percent to 101.99. The index was at 101.65 a day earlier. The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile dropped 0.33 percent to 1.1187. The pair ranged between 1.1252 and 1.1179. The EUR/GBP pair has edged up 0.04 percent to 0.8353. The EUR/JPY pair has rallied 0.12 percent to trade at 177.36.



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