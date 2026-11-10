DP World Expands Electric Fleet at Its Lirquén Port Terminal in Chile With Four New Terminal Vehicles

US$550,000 investment supports cleaner operations, improved safety, and greater efficiency at the Chilean terminal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / DP World is advancing the electrification of its port operations in Chile with the introduction of four fully electric Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs) at its multipurpose terminal in Lirquén, representing an investment of approximately US$550,000.

The new vehicles are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 240 tonnes of CO2 annually while saving 90,000 liters of diesel each year compared with conventional diesel-powered equipment. They will also increase cargo-handling capacity, require less maintenance, and improve equipment availability.

Michael Spoerer, General Manager of DP World in Lirquén, said: "Today we are moving forward with a new phase of fleet modernization. We are convinced that low-emission technologies will be essential to the future of our operations, and we want to lead that change with a responsible, innovative approach that is committed to our employees, customers, and communities."

Improving Safety and Operational Efficiency

Each ITV is equipped with a 120-kWh battery, providing up to 14 hours of operation per charge, depending on working conditions. Fast-charging technology allows the vehicles to recharge in approximately one to two hours, supporting continuous operations.

Lirquén already operates a dedicated charging station for electric equipment and is developing a second, higher-capacity facility, expected to begin operating in the first quarter of 2027.

Jorge Cárdenas, Senior Manager of Engineering and Maintenance at DP World in Lirquén, said: "As fully electric equipment, the new ITVs produce no direct emissions during operation, reducing dependence on fossil fuels. They also generate less noise and vibration than conventional equipment, helping improve environmental conditions within the terminal."

The vehicles also feature 360-degree cameras, operator assistance systems, and improved cabin ergonomics and suspension, enhancing safety and comfort while helping reduce fatigue.

Advancing Cleaner Port Operations in Chile

The investment builds on DP World's wider fleet modernization efforts in Chile. Earlier in 2026, Lirquén introduced the country's first fully electric container Reach Stacker, expected to save 60,000 liters of diesel and prevent 160 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. A second electric Reach Stacker arrived in October, with operations expected to begin shortly.

DP World plans to introduce additional electric equipment over the coming year, including its first electric empty container handler (ECH), expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.

At DP World's San Antonio terminal in Chile, the company introduced seven electric ITVs and dedicated charging infrastructure earlier this year.

These investments build on DP World's transition to 100% certified renewable electricity in Chile in 2021, supporting its efforts to reduce emissions while maintaining safe and efficient port operations.

Learn more about DP World's decarbonization goals.



Four new electric ITVs arrive at DP World Lirquén, supporting more sustainable and efficient port operations.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-expands-electric-fleet-at-its-lirqu%c3%a9n-port-terminal-in-chile-with-four-1249338