Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCID:FFPP) ("Fast Finance" or the "Company"), developer of the privacy-focused communications ecosystem OK.secure, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Revenues were $3.9 million, an increase of 19% from $3.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $3.0 million, compared to $1.6 million in the same period in 2025.

Net profit was $1.2 million, compared to $425 thousand in the same period of 2025.

Operating Results for the nine months ended September, 2026:

Revenues were $11.0 million, an increase of 32% from $8.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $8.0 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same period in 2025.

Net income was $2.0, compared to a loss of $7.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp., stated:

"The results throughout the year remain on track to achieve our full-year revenue objectives, supported by growing demand for our free email service. While we are pleased with these results, we will continue to operate the business in a prudent manner, maintaining our focus on cash flow and profitability, while looking forward to expanding our digital payments business in 2027.

"We continue to develop our digital payments offerings, including cryptocurrency wallets with spending options such as one-time-use payment cards and business-to-business merchant tools. Through OK.pay, our offerings also include IBAN-based e-payment accounts available to users in all 27 member states of the European Union (EU), enabling them to send and receive payments worldwide. These accounts are complemented by a connected OK.pay-branded Visa card that can be added to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

"Our business model combines messaging, payment solutions, and cryptocurrency trading services to facilitate digital interactions involving fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. Through our brands, we intend to offer business-to-consumer and business-to-business solutions for payment processing, as well as noncustodial cryptocurrency wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in decentralized finance.

"Our September amendment to our Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission represents a step in our ongoing efforts to become a fully SEC-reporting public company and pursue our long-term strategy toward a potential listing on a senior U.S. stock exchange, subject to applicable regulatory and listing requirements. The registration statement contains detailed information regarding the company's business, financial condition, management, securities, risk factors, and other matters. Investors are encouraged to review the filing in its entirety," concluded Mr. Jensen.

SEC Form S1 Filing: Click Link Below:

sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2109616/000149315226043424/forms-1a.htm

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communications and financial technology company providing integrated digital communication and payment solutions for businesses and individual users. Its ecosystem combines secure messaging with access to fiat and cryptocurrency payment services, supporting digital communications and financial transactions.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp. brand, provides a global messaging platform accessible through mobile and web applications, combining secure communication with access to digital financial services. Through OK.pay, users in all 27 EU member states have access to IBAN-based e-payment accounts that enable them to send and receive payments worldwide. These accounts are complemented by a connected OK.pay-branded Visa card that can be added to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. The company's cryptocurrency wallet services also provide crypto spending options, including one-time-use payment cards. Banking and payment-related services are facilitated through third-party service providers, where applicable.

Through its brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de, and DigiClerk, Fast Finance Pay Corp. provides business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) solutions spanning digital communications, payment processing, merchant services, and cryptocurrency-related services. Its ecosystem also includes access to custodial and noncustodial cryptocurrency wallets, enabling users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in decentralized finance (DeFi).

For additional information, visit www.ok-secure.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Those include statements about the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company or its management team regarding, or which otherwise relate to, future or anticipated events, revenues, income, economics, research, development, reformulation, product release, integration, or performance, or management's plans and objectives for future operations, or which otherwise relate to future financial position or results of operations of the Company. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those referenced in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, many of which are not in the company's management's control.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-1249369