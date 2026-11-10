EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
HomeToGo Increases FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to €48M - €50M; Confirms IFRS Revenue Guidance
Luxembourg, 10 November 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that its Management Board has today resolved to increase the Company's full-year 2026 financial guidance.
For the full year 2026, the Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €48M - €50M (previously: €45M - €47M) and IFRS Revenues for the consolidated Group continue to be expected in the range of €400M - €410M.
The increase in Adjusted EBITDA guidance is driven by a solid summer peak season in the Group's core vacation rental businesses and faster than expected realization of cost synergies from the integration of Interhome.
Consolidated IFRS Revenues for Q3/2026 were €187.3M and Adjusted EBITDA was €77.4M. HomeToGo SE will publish its full quarterly statement for Q3/2026 as scheduled on 12 November 2026.
Contact
Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures
End of Inside Information
10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K, A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|EQS News ID:
|2431974
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2431974 10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST