EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo Increases FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to €48M - €50M; Confirms IFRS Revenue Guidance



10-Nov-2026 / 16:22 CET/CEST

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HomeToGo Increases FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to €48M - €50M; Confirms IFRS Revenue Guidance Luxembourg, 10 November 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that its Management Board has today resolved to increase the Company's full-year 2026 financial guidance. For the full year 2026, the Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €48M - €50M (previously: €45M - €47M) and IFRS Revenues for the consolidated Group continue to be expected in the range of €400M - €410M. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA guidance is driven by a solid summer peak season in the Group's core vacation rental businesses and faster than expected realization of cost synergies from the integration of Interhome. Consolidated IFRS Revenues for Q3/2026 were €187.3M and Adjusted EBITDA was €77.4M. HomeToGo SE will publish its full quarterly statement for Q3/2026 as scheduled on 12 November 2026.



Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Bielski, CFO

+49 173 720 3154

IR@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of its affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures

This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA, Booking Revenues and Free Cash Flow, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions published on its IR website under IR resources (http://ir.hometogo.de/).





End of Inside Information



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