Ortelius International AB: Communiqué From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Ortelius International AB (publ)

Today, on 10 November 2026, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held in ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN). The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association and to carry out a 50:1 reverse share split. The company's registered office is also moving from Lund to Malmö.

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish press release. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish original and this English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association in accordance with the board's proposal. Under the new wording, the board shall have its registered office in the Municipality of Malmö instead of the Municipality of Lund. The limits for the share capital become a minimum of SEK 7,857,000 and a maximum of SEK 31,428,000. The number of shares shall be no fewer than 4,190,000 and no more than 16,760,000.

Reverse share split

The meeting resolved to carry out a 50:1 reverse share split, so that 50 existing shares become 1 new share. If a shareholder's holding is not evenly divisible by 50, the shareholder will receive 1-49 shares free of charge from one of the company's larger shareholders, so that the holding becomes evenly divisible by 50. The purpose of the reverse split is to give the company an appropriate number of shares. The meeting authorised the board to set the record date for the reverse split. The record date may not be earlier than the date on which the resolution has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket). The record date and timetable will be announced in a separate press release.

The resolutions to amend the articles of association and to carry out the reverse share split are conditional on each other and were adopted as one resolution.

Auditor

No proposal for a new auditor had been presented, so the meeting did not elect a new auditor. The company's current auditor continues in office.

All resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted with the required majority.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.