Peter Thörn, Chairman of the Board of Ortelius International AB (publ), has decided to step down as board member and Chairman with immediate effect. On 17 November 2026, the company announced that he would leave the board at the next extraordinary general meeting. He has now chosen to leave the board earlier than planned.

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish press release. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish original and this English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail.



"When I accepted the position as Chairman of Ortelius, I saw it as a long-term commitment, and when I previously announced that I needed to step down, my intention was to remain until an extraordinary general meeting. Over the past week, it has become clear that the role demands more than my personal circumstances allow. I have therefore chosen to leave the board now, rather than remain without being able to do the job properly and well. I would like to thank the shareholders, the board, management and employees for their trust and cooperation," says Peter Thörn.

The board has appointed board member Magnus Pårup from among its members as interim Chairman. He will lead the work of the board until the extraordinary general meeting. As previously communicated, the board intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new board member and a new Chairman of the Board. The notice convening the meeting will be published in a separate press release.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Peter for his work. During the months he has been active on the board, he has been a tremendous addition and has made a strong impression on the board, management and employees. We respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future," says Herman Weberg, Acting CEO and CFO of Ortelius.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Ortelius International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-23 09:08 CET.