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OI

WKN: A3EJGU | ISIN: SE0020551679 | Ticker-Symbol: 9U20
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:01
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 15:25 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ortelius International AB: Nasdaq Has Closed The Delisting Matter Concerning Ortelius

On 12 October 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") announced that Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") intended to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if two unpaid invoices had not been paid by 2 November 2026. On 30 October 2026, the Company announced that all outstanding fees had been paid before the deadline.

On 3 November 2026, the Exchange confirmed that full payment has been received and decided to close the matter. Ortelius' shares remain listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish press release. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish original and this English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO
ORTELIUS
Email: investors@ortelius.com

www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.

Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:
www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).
The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Ortelius International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-03 15:24 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.