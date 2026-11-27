The Board of Directors of Ortelius International AB (publ) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") has resolved that the Company will move from quarterly to half-yearly financial reporting with immediate effect. The Company will therefore not publish an interim report for the period January-September 2026. The next financial report will be the year-end report for 2026. The Company's financial calendar has been updated.

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish press release. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish original and this English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, companies whose shares are traded on First North must report on a half-yearly basis through a half-year report and a year-end report. Quarterly reporting is voluntary. Ortelius has until now reported quarterly.

The decision is based on the Company's financial position. The quarterly reports are voluntary and are prepared with the help of external providers. The Company currently does not have the financial means to bear the cost of reporting that is not mandatory. With this change, the Company reports in accordance with the basic requirements of the rulebook.

"In Ortelius's current situation, every krona must be prioritised. It cannot be justified to spend money on reports that are not mandatory. Half-yearly reporting is what the rules require, and we will continue to keep the market informed of everything material on an ongoing basis," says Herman Weberg, acting CEO and CFO of Ortelius.

Updated financial calendar

Report / event Date Year-end report 2026 31 March 2027 Annual report 2026 30 april 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 15 June 2027 Half-year report January-June 2027 31 August 2027 Year-end report 2027 31 March 2028

The interim report for January-September 2026, which under the previous calendar was to be published on 30 November 2026, is cancelled. The same applies to the interim reports for January-March 2027 and January-September 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.