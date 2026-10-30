Ortelius International AB: Ortelius has paid all outstanding fees to Nasdaq

On 12 October 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") announced that it had received a notice from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") regarding two unpaid invoices, and that the Exchange intended to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market unless payment was made by 2 November 2026.

Ortelius has now paid all outstanding fees to the Exchange, ahead of the deadline. The Company is awaiting confirmation from the Exchange and will inform the market once it has been received.

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish press release. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish original and this English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Ortelius International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-30 14:33 CET.