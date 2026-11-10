

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St. Louis has been selected out of nearly 50 American cities to receive more than $68 million in federal funding to combat violent crime and restore law and order?.



The Justice Department awarded St. Louis, Missouri, through its Model Cities Initiative, a flagship effort to reduce violent crime, restore law and order, and strengthen public safety in communities across the country.??



St. Louis was selected, in large part, because of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's significant progress in reducing violent crime through data-driven policing, innovative technology, and strong partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies, the Justice department said. The SLMPD has reported year-to-date reductions of 21 percent in homicides, 25 percent in robberies, 14 percent in auto thefts, and 22 percent in juvenile shootings. Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Robert Tracy, SLMPD has expanded its use of advanced technologies, including gunshot detection systems and drones, to strengthen investigative capabilities, improve situational awareness, and enhance emergency response times.



?'The Model Cities Initiative reflects the Trump Administration's commitment to reducing crime across the country and ensuring the safety of every American,' said Attorney General Todd Blanche. 'These cities are setting an example of proactive law enforcement that will strengthen the rule of law and improve public safety in their jurisdictions. As violent crime rates continue to fall to historic lows, the Department of Justice is redoubling our efforts to invest in local communities and keep American families safe.'



'All Missouri families deserve to feel safe in their communities, and strengthening public safety in St. Louis is critical to the success and prosperity of our entire state,' said Governor Mike Kehoe of Missouri. 'We were proud to partner with the Trump Administration in securing this game-changing investment that will strengthen efforts to crack down on violent crime and support the brave men and women in law enforcement.'



Through the Model Cities Initiative, St. Louis aims to build on this momentum by further expanding its use of cutting-edge public safety technologies, strengthening officer recruitment and retention efforts, and enhancing coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. Proposed investments include doubling the department's drone fleet, expanding gunshot detection coverage, modernizing its Real-Time Crime Center, and providing additional equipment and resources to frontline officers. Collectively, these efforts are intended to create a sustainable and replicable model for reducing violent crime, enhancing public safety, and improving the quality of life for St. Louis residents.



East Baton Rouge Parish in Louisiana, City of Jackson in Mississippi, and City of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have additionally been selected to receive federal investments supporting innovative, comprehensive, locally driven strategies to combat crime and enhance coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.? -



The Justice Department announced the Model Cities Initiative in June to build on early successes in jurisdictions such as Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C., in reducing violence, crime, and disorder. The initiative directs nearly $300 million in federal resources toward comprehensive public safety strategies that strengthen law enforcement, improve coordination among public safety partners, and address the factors contributing to crime and recidivism.



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