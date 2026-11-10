Elektros, Inc.: A New Chapter in EV Charging

ELEKTROS advances its evaluation of patented multi-port technology as the industry continues to pursue faster charging solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / The next chapter in electric mobility will depend not only on the vehicles themselves, but also on the charging experience that supports them. ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is continuing to assess the technical and practical steps that could move its patented multi-port EV charging technology toward a working prototype-an early-stage effort that the company believes merits continued attention.

Why charging speed matters

The importance of charging speed, reliability, and network availability is a recurring theme across the electric-mobility sector. Benzinga's coverage of EVgo's November 2026 earnings call included management commentary that fast charging can make EV ownership more convenient and encourage wider adoption. Bloomberg News has characterized charging time as "long a stumbling block to EV adoption." Reuters quoted Gil Quiniones, then chief executive of the New York Power Authority, saying: "As we accelerate the charging infrastructure, the entire system rises." These are independent media reports about the sector as a whole, not statements about ELEKTROS, and they do not validate the performance of ELEKTROS' patented design.

Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: Multi-Port Charging Assembly

The company's technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," issued January 13, 2026. The patent describes a system designed to combine multiple power inputs and electronically assess, balance, and adjust power delivery based on supply and vehicle requirements.

From Patent Toward Prototype

ELEKTROS' long-term vision is to investigate whether this multi-input architecture could help make EV charging more convenient and potentially bring the experience closer to the familiarity of refueling. The company has identified approximately six to seven minutes for a full recharge as an aspirational objective, against charging sessions that may take around 55 minutes or longer in certain circumstances. This is a development objective only-not a tested result, performance guarantee, or commercially available capability.

The company is evaluating engineering requirements and potential development steps toward a prototype, while holding discussions with parties that have expressed interest in the patented technology and possible applications. Any advancement may depend on design work, technical validation, battery and vehicle compatibility, electrical and thermal safety testing, financing, and commercial arrangements. ELEKTROS is not announcing a completed prototype, deployment, licensing agreement, customer contract, or verified charging-time result.

CEO Perspective

"Time is of the essence. We believe the future of EV charging should focus on giving drivers more of their most valuable commodity-time," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Our team is working to advance our patented multi-port technology toward a prototype, while engaging with parties interested in exploring its potential."

Review the Patent Record

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." Review the patent record through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Center: https://patentcenter.uspto.gov/applications/18049373

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC: ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities. The company is focused on evaluating and advancing opportunities that may contribute to the evolving electric-mobility and battery-materials sectors.

ELEKTROS intends to provide updates if and when material development milestones are achieved. Investors should view the company's technology as an early-stage, speculative opportunity and carefully consider the substantial technical, financial, regulatory, and commercial risks involved.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and technical challenges; vehicle and battery compatibility; electrical and thermal safety requirements; testing; regulatory standards; intellectual-property matters; financing; prototype development; counterparties; competition; market acceptance; and other risks. There can be no assurance that a prototype will be completed, that any particular charging time will be achieved, or that commercial relationships or revenue will result. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. This release is informational only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, and tax advisers before making an investment decision.

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including statements concerning prototype development, potential charging speeds, interested-party discussions, potential applications, commercialization, licensing, financing, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective is aspirational and has not been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: electros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-new-chapter-in-ev-charging-1249389