Elektros, Inc.: The Future Moves Faster

ELEKTROS explores prototype development for its patented multi-port EV charging technology amid growing industry focus on charging convenience

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / As electric vehicles become an increasingly visible part of transportation worldwide, the charging experience remains central to the industry's long-term development. ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is continuing its evaluation of the engineering pathway for its patented multi-port charging technology, with the goal of determining whether the design can be advanced toward a working prototype.

A global conversation about faster charging

Major news organizations have reported on the role of charging infrastructure in electric-vehicle adoption. Benzinga's November 2026 coverage of EVgo's earnings call included management commentary on the role of fast charging in making EV ownership more convenient and supporting adoption. Bloomberg News described charging time as "long a stumbling block to EV adoption." Reuters quoted Gil Quiniones, then chief executive of the New York Power Authority, saying: "As we accelerate the charging infrastructure, the entire system rises." This reporting provides broader industry context only; it does not constitute an endorsement of ELEKTROS or a prediction about the company's technology.

Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: Multi-Port Charging Assembly

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," was issued to cover ELEKTROS' multi-port charging architecture on January 13, 2026. The patent describes multiple power inputs brought together through electronic control that assesses supply and vehicle requirements, balances inputs, and adjusts output to an electric vehicle.

From Patent Toward Prototype

ELEKTROS is exploring whether this architecture may offer a pathway toward a more convenient charging experience. The company has discussed a potential six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective as a long-term aspiration, compared with charging sessions that may take approximately 55 minutes or longer in certain circumstances. No such charging performance has been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent itself does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

The company is evaluating the engineering work needed to move from patent protection toward a prototype and is in discussions with parties that have expressed interest in the technology and its potential applications. Further development may require substantial design, testing, safety and compatibility work, financing, and commercial discussions. No prototype completion, commercial rollout, licensing agreement, customer contract, or verified six-to-seven-minute charging result is being announced at this time.

CEO Perspective

"Time is of the essence. We believe the future of EV charging should focus on giving drivers more of their most valuable commodity-time," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Our team is working to advance our patented multi-port technology toward a prototype, while engaging with parties interested in exploring its potential."

Review the Patent Record

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." Review the patent record through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Center: https://patentcenter.uspto.gov/applications/18049373

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities. The company is focused on evaluating and advancing opportunities that may contribute to the evolving electric-mobility and battery-materials sectors.

ELEKTROS believes continued innovation in charging technology is an important area to monitor as the electric-mobility market evolves. The company's development effort remains preliminary and speculative, and investors should not interpret the patent, discussions, or aspirational charging objective as assurance of technical success, commercialization, or investment return.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and technical challenges; vehicle and battery compatibility; electrical and thermal safety requirements; testing; regulatory standards; intellectual-property matters; financing; prototype development; counterparties; competition; market acceptance; and other risks. There can be no assurance that a prototype will be completed, that any particular charging time will be achieved, or that commercial relationships or revenue will result. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. This release is informational only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, and tax advisers before making an investment decision.

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including statements concerning prototype development, potential charging speeds, interested-party discussions, potential applications, commercialization, licensing, financing, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective is aspirational and has not been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: electros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-future-moves-faster-1249387