

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Cummins Inc. (CMI), a global power and technology company, officially launched its new S29 mining engine at an event at its Chongqing engine plant in China.



Cummins executive Jenny Bush said the new S29 mining engine sets a new standard for mining power by improving fuel efficiency, reliability, and power output.



She added that it is designed to deliver strong performance, lower overall operating costs, and flexibility as mining operations change.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 2.85 percent down at $1453.19.



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