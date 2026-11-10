

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology (STX), a digital storage company, introduced the FireCuda Forge, its first hard drive powered by the Alkemi intelligent storage platform.



The drive combines SSD-like speed with HDD storage capacity in one device, using adaptive technology to provide gamers and content creators with both fast performance and ample storage.



People are generating and storing more data than ever, from large game libraries and 4K videos to AI-generated content. IDC expects global data creation to more than triple, rising from 218 zettabytes in 2025 to over 718 zettabytes by 2030. As digital collections grow, consumers need fast access to frequently used files and enough storage to keep their expanding data libraries.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 0.10 percent up at $502.12 in the after hours. The shares closed Tuesday's trading 0.89 percent down.



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