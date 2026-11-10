Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the "Company" or "FendX"), announces the Company's intention to change its name to Marlin Health Inc., and change its symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange to "MRLH".

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the name and symbol change, and the Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers. It is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name, Marlin Health Inc., at market open on November 16, 2026 under the trading symbol "MRLH". No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA5709141017 and 570914101, respectively.

The Company's trading symbols on the OTC Markets and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will remain unchanged. However, the Company intends to pursue a change to its OTC Markets trading symbol to reflect the new corporate name and will provide an update accordingly.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, the Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including a liquid-based nano-coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings.

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the plans of the Company and intention to pursue a change to its OTC Markets trading symbol. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital or have sufficient funds to complete all of its planned activities; risks that the Company's products may not perform as, or have the benefits, expected; risks related to research and development activities; risks and uncertainties related to expansion into additional digital health platforms; risks that the Company's products may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323428