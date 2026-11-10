Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, announces that it has secured a fully committed $4 million non convertible, non-revolving loan, with the majority of the proceeds intended to fund the acquisition of additional NVIDIA B300 systems for its Vancouver data centre.

The planned investment will expand Uniserve's capacity to deliver AI compute services from Canadian infrastructure, supporting customers seeking to operate advanced workloads while retaining their data in Canada.

"Our path is clear: bring together Canadian data centre infrastructure, advanced compute and the managed services customers need to put that capacity to work," said Gautam Lohia, Chairman and CEO of Uniserve. "The planned acquisition of additional B300 systems is a significant step in executing that strategy. We see a substantial opportunity to serve customers who need powerful AI infrastructure with Canadian data residency and a single accountable technology partner."

Under the terms of a loan agreement dated November 9, 2026 between Uniserve and 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd. (the "Lender"), Uniserve has access to a committed principal amount of $4 million, available from closing subject to customary drawdown conditions. The loan is non-convertible, bears interest at 8% per annum, includes a 5% loan fee, matures 12 months following the initial advance, and is not repayable on demand prior to maturity. No scheduled principal repayments are required before maturity other than monthly interest payments.

The proceeds will be used to support the continued development of the Company's flagship Vancouver data centre with the purchase of the additional NVIDIA B300 systems, which equipment will be used as collateral pursuant to the loan as a first-ranking charge in favour of the lender. The proceeds will further be used towards general working capital requirements associated with the development of the Vancouver data centre, and other general corporate purposes.

The Lender is non-arms-length to the Company as its principal is Mr. Michael C. Scholz, who owns directly and indirectly through the Lender over 20% of the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital and is a control person of the Company. Accordingly, the loan transaction constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The loan transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and the minority shareholder approval requirement under MI 61-101 as the aggregate fair market value of the loan transaction does not exceed 25% of Uniserve's market capitalization. The transaction has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, including the independent members of the Board. In considering and unanimously approving the transaction, there were no materially contrary views, abstentions (except as required by corporate law) or disagreements by any director of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to executing the loan agreement, which is reasonable given the Mi 61-101 exemptions noted above.

This transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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