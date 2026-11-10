White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) (FSE: 2Y9) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") announces that, effective October 30, 2026, Mr. Christopher Verrico resigned as a director of the Company, and Mr. Nicholas Konkin was appointed to the Board of Directors.

The Company welcomes Mr. Konkin to the Board and thanks Mr. Verrico for his contributions and service to the Company, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Konkin has more than 15 years of experience in capital markets, corporate development, investor relations and public company advisory. As a partner at Grove Corporate Services, Mr. Konkin leads capital markets strategy for public and private issuers. He has spent most of his career in the mineral exploration and mining sector, serving as Chief Executive Officer and a director of publicly traded companies and has been involved in structuring acquisitions, financings and cornerstone investments.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors consists of Clive Brookes, Art Balikin, Sheri Rempel and Nicholas Konkin.

The Company also announces that Mr. Clive Brookes resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective November 5, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. Brookes for his service and contributions as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brookes will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

The Company has appointed Mr. Matthew Fraser as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 5, 2026.

Mr. Fraser is a Canadian mining entrepreneur, prospector and project generator with extensive experience in mineral exploration, corporate development and strategic resource transactions. He has founded and led several mineral exploration companies and has been instrumental in assembling large-scale mineral claim portfolios spanning hundreds of thousands of hectares across Québec, with a focus on gold, base metals and critical minerals.

Mr. Fraser has played a key role in the assembly and advancement of Goldcana's flagship La Sarre Gold Project, a district-scale gold project in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. His experience combines mineral exploration and early-stage project generation with strategic acquisitions, corporate development and capital markets initiatives.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fraser will lead the Company's corporate strategy and advance of its exploration programs, with a focus on identifying new gold discoveries, advancing project development and generating long-term shareholder value.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.

Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia, approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

About the La Sarre Gold Project:

The La Sarre Gold Project is a district-scale mineral exploration property located in the western Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec. The Project comprises approximately 48,615 hectares across 866 Exclusive Exploration Rights and benefits from year-round access through Highway 111, nearby communities, hydroelectric power and proximity to established mining-service centres, including Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or. The property contains more than 50 kilometres of prospective Abitibi greenstone geology and multiple major structural corridors prospective for gold and base-metal mineralization. Modern mineral prospectivity analysis undertaken by Mercator has identified 33 exploration targets across the property, providing Goldcana with a district-scale pipeline of opportunities for future exploration and drilling.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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