White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) (FSE: 2Y9) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 750,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to a company controlled by Matthew Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.36 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of grant. The Options will vest over a period of twenty-four (24) months in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and the applicable option agreement.

The Options and any common shares issued upon exercise will be subject to applicable resale restrictions under securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.

Goldcana Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral resource properties. The Company holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Triple F Gold Property in British Columbia and up to a 100% interest in the La Sarre Gold Project in Québec.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the vesting and potential exercise of the Options, the issuance of common shares upon exercise of the Options, and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continued provision of services by the recipient, the satisfaction of applicable vesting conditions, and compliance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the potential non-exercise or expiry of the Options, changes in applicable regulatory requirements, and other risks associated with the Company's business and operations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events or results will occur. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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