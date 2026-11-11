

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BMED.MI, BNMDF), an Italian banking and financial services group, reported a 16% increase in profit for the first nine months of 2026, supported by strong growth in net interest and commission income, higher performance fees and increased business volumes.



Net income rose to €843.3 million from $726.0 million last year.



Net commission income rose 10% year over year to €1.07 billion, while net interest income climbed 24% to €723.9 million. Profit before tax grew 18% to €1.15 billion.



The group's cost-to-income ratio improved to 35.1% from 37.2% a year earlier.



Looking ahead, Banca Mediolanum expects net interest income to increase 20% in 2026 and 10% in 2027, assuming an average three-month Euribor rate of 3% next year. It also expects its 2026 cost-to-income ratio to remain below 38%, with a further reduction in 2027.



The company said its 2026 dividend per share is expected to grow from the 2025 base dividend of €0.80.



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