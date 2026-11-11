Montana-based fintech platform brings together virtual business accounts, global payment networks and digital dollar settlement solutions to simplify cross-border payments for businesses and freelancers.

Official Website: https://bravexkz.com

Billings, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - International payments remain a challenge for businesses, freelancers and digital agencies operating across different countries. Receiving client payments, managing multiple currencies and paying overseas suppliers can involve several banking providers, payment services and financial platforms.

Figure 1- Bravex Logo

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BraveX (https://bravexkz.com) is addressing these challenges by bringing international business accounts, payment infrastructure and digital financial services together in one platform.

Based in Billings, Montana, United States, BraveX is a fintech company focused on making international business payments more accessible and efficient. Its platform combines virtual multi-currency accounts, international transfers, local bank payouts and digital dollar settlement capabilities to support companies and independent professionals operating across global markets.

BraveX has joined the Open Standard OUSD partner network, expanding its involvement in an ecosystem focused on programmable digital dollars and their role in modern financial services and global commerce.

One Platform for International Business Payments

BraveX brings together financial services designed to help businesses receive, manage and send money internationally without relying on multiple platforms.

Its services include:

USD and EUR Virtual Accounts: Dedicated virtual account details for receiving international business payments. AED and AUD account options are also available, subject to approval.

Dedicated virtual account details for receiving international business payments. AED and AUD account options are also available, subject to approval. Digital Dollar Settlement: Support for digital dollar payment solutions, including USDT and USDC, with OUSD settlement opportunities being explored through the Open Standard partnership.

Support for digital dollar payment solutions, including USDT and USDC, with OUSD settlement opportunities being explored through the Open Standard partnership. International Money Transfers: Send funds across supported international payment corridors.

Send funds across supported international payment corridors. Currency Conversion: Convert between supported digital and traditional currencies for business payments and operational expenses.

Convert between supported digital and traditional currencies for business payments and operational expenses. Global Business Payments: Manage incoming payments, international transfers and supplier payouts through one platform.

Manage incoming payments, international transfers and supplier payouts through one platform. Business Payment Cards: Virtual and physical card capabilities for business spending and operational expenses.

Global Payment Rails and Banking Infrastructure

BraveX supports access to multiple payment networks, helping businesses receive and send funds through established banking infrastructure across different markets.

Supported payment rails and networks include:

RTP (Real-Time Payments): Real-time payment infrastructure in supported markets, helping businesses move funds faster.

Real-time payment infrastructure in supported markets, helping businesses move funds faster. FedNow: US instant payment infrastructure for eligible financial institutions and supported transactions.

US instant payment infrastructure for eligible financial institutions and supported transactions. Wire Transfers: Domestic and international bank transfers for business payments and cross-border transactions.

Domestic and international bank transfers for business payments and cross-border transactions. SEPA Instant: Instant euro transfers across participating European financial institutions.

Instant euro transfers across participating European financial institutions. Faster Payments: UK's domestic payment network for faster GBP transfers.

UK's domestic payment network for faster GBP transfers. PayID (Australia): An Australian payment addressing service that allows users to send money using identifiers such as a phone number, email address or ABN.

By supporting access to different payment networks, BraveX aims to give businesses more flexibility when collecting payments, managing liquidity and paying international partners.

Actual availability and transfer speeds depend on banking partners, financial institutions, supported corridors and transaction requirements.

BraveX Joins Open Standard OUSD Partner Network

BraveX's partnership with Open Standard OUSD represents another step in connecting digital dollar technology with practical financial services.

Open Standard is developing an ecosystem around programmable digital dollars and their use across payments, commerce and financial applications.

For BraveX, the partnership creates opportunities to explore OUSD settlement capabilities alongside existing digital payment services.

The objective is to give businesses additional flexibility when managing digital dollar payments, moving funds across markets and accessing local currencies.

BraveX sees programmable digital dollars as an opportunity to improve how international businesses manage settlements and financial operations.

International Business Payouts in Local Currencies

For international businesses, receiving payments is only one part of managing global operations. Companies also need efficient ways to pay suppliers, contractors and service providers in their local currencies.

BraveX supports international payout services across several important payment corridors, including:

CNY - Chinese Yuan: Payments to Chinese manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers.

Payments to Chinese manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers. VND - Vietnamese Dong: Payments to Vietnamese factories, contractors and service providers.

Payments to Vietnamese factories, contractors and service providers. SGD - Singapore Dollar: Business payments and operational expenses in Singapore.

Business payments and operational expenses in Singapore. IDR - Indonesian Rupiah: Payments for local services, logistics and business operations.

Payments for local services, logistics and business operations. INR - Indian Rupee: Payments to developers, freelancers and business partners in India.

Payments to developers, freelancers and business partners in India. PKR - Pakistani Rupee: Payments to remote professionals, agencies and local suppliers.

These payment options help international businesses manage cross-border operations and reduce the complexity of working with multiple financial providers.

Availability depends on supported payment corridors and applicable requirements.

Built for Businesses, Freelancers and International Teams

BraveX is designed for customers who receive and send payments across borders.

Freelancers and Remote Professionals

Receive international payments in USD and EUR, manage digital dollar balances and access payout options for supported countries.

E-Commerce and International Trading Companies

Collect payments from international customers, manage business funds and pay overseas manufacturers and suppliers.

Digital Agencies and Technology Companies

Manage international client payments and pay remote developers, designers, contractors and service providers.

Import and Export Businesses

Use international financial services and digital dollar settlement options to support supplier payments and business operations.

By bringing these services together, BraveX aims to reduce the need for businesses to manage multiple financial platforms.

Building the Future of Global Fintech

The global financial industry is evolving as businesses demand faster, more flexible and accessible ways to manage international payments.

BraveX is developing a platform that connects traditional banking infrastructure with modern financial technologies through virtual accounts, international transfers, digital dollar settlement solutions and local currency payouts.

With its US base, international fintech vision and partnership with Open Standard OUSD, BraveX is working to expand the financial options available to businesses operating across borders.

The company's focus is on making global financial services easier to access, simpler to manage and more practical for businesses, freelancers and international teams.

About BraveX

BraveX is a US-based fintech company headquartered in Billings, Montana, focused on international business payments, virtual multi-currency accounts and modern financial services.

The platform brings together USD and EUR virtual accounts, international payment networks, digital dollar settlement solutions, currency conversion and local currency payouts.

BraveX aims to help businesses, freelancers and digital agencies receive, manage and send money internationally through one unified platform.

Website: https://bravexkz.com

Issued by BraveX LLC.

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