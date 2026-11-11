

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CCL Industries, Inc. (CCL_A.TO, CCL_B.TO), a specialty label, security, and packaging solutions company, reported a rise in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by increased sales.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of C$223.6 million, or C$1.31 per class B share, compared with C$210.8 million, or C$1.20 per class B share in the same period last year.



Net income per basic class B share moved up to C$1.32 from the prior year's C$1.21 per basic class B share. Excluding items, profit was C$1.36 per basic class B share, higher than C$1.21 per basic class B share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was C$461.7 million, compared with C$416.1 million last year.



Gross profit stood at C$648.3 million as against C$595 million a year ago. Sales improved to C$2.219 billion from C$1.965 billion in the previous year. This increase reflects acquisition-related growth of 3.9%, a 2.1% positive impact from foreign currency exchange, and organic sales growth of 6.9%.



The board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.36 per class B non-voting share and $0.3575 per class A voting share on December 30 to the shareholders of record as of December 16.



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