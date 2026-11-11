

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kajima Corporation (KAJ.F) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY71.337 billion, or JPY154.33 per share. This compares with JPY77.328 billion, or JPY165.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to JPY1.334 trillion from JPY1.373 trillion last year.



Kajima Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY71.337 Bln. vs. JPY77.328 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY154.33 vs. JPY165.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.334 Tn vs. JPY1.373 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 368.75 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.900 T



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