

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B), a mining company, on Tuesday announced that it is planning to name its new publicly listed company which holds its gold assets as American Barrick Gold Corporation.



The company is moving forward with the proposed initial public offering of American Barrick common stock and American Barrick has filed Form S-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the SEC regarding this.



American Barrick intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ABGC though the number of shares to be offered and the proposed price range for the IPO have not been determined yet.



Net proceeds from the IPO will be distributed to Barrick, which in turn, expects to return them to its shareholders.



In overnight activity, shares were trading at $40.36, up 1.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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