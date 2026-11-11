

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Co., Inc. (MRSH), a professional services firm, on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Wilshire, an investment advisory, solutions and analytics firm, from CC Capital and Motive Partners.



The announcement does not disclose the transaction value or financial terms.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.



CC Capital and Motive Partners have been investors in Wilshire since 2021.



The firms worked with Wilshire's management to strengthen its business through investments in technology, data infrastructure, artificial intelligence, product development and sales capabilities.



The companies also completed strategic acquisitions of XTP, ParkLexington and Lyxor, expanding Wilshire's alternative investment and institutional hedge fund managed account offerings.



Wilshire provides advisory services across approximately $1.6 trillion in client assets and manages approximately $221 billion in assets.



Wilshire CEO Jason Schwarz said joining Marsh's investment business will enable the company to build on its progress and continue delivering investment insights, solutions and technology-enabled services to clients globally.



Marsh & McLennan Co closed trading 1.26% higher at $206.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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